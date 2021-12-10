Saturday Forecast: Snow ends and sunshine, warmer weather returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather is expected to continue into Friday evening and Friday night before winding down by late tonight. Sunshine and warmer weather are then on tap as we head towards the weekend with record warmth and quite a bit of wind looming towards the middle of the week next week!

Through tonight though, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue to be in place across much of northern, central, and east central sections of the state. Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Seward, Wahoo, as well as the Omaha and Lincoln metros have been added to the Winter Weather Advisory through midnight tonight. Areas of snow as well as drizzle and freezing drizzle will combine with strong winds to create some travel concerns into the Friday evening commute - so make sure to take it slow and give yourself plenty of time to get home!

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place through late Friday night across northern and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The snowfall forecast remains largely unchanged with the heaviest snow having already fallen across northern and into northwestern Nebraska - Valentine has already reported just over 11″ of snow as of 2 PM Friday afternoon. Additional areas of light to moderate snow will remain possible into Friday night into parts of central and east central Nebraska. Lincoln is still likely only going to see an inch or less of snow through late tonight, though some areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle will be possible Friday afternoon into the early evening before we see a changeover to all snow.

Heavy snow is expected across northern Nebraska with lighter amounts further to the south. (KOLN)

As the low pressure system bringing us the wintry weather wraps up and moves out of the region, snow should end from west to east by late Friday night. Skies should quickly clear behind the departing low and then into the day on Saturday - and even into Sunday as well - we should be seeing sunny to mainly sunny skies for the weekend. Winds will likely remain a bit blustery into early Saturday before see lighter winds turning more to the west for most of Saturday with southerly and southeasterly winds developing by Saturday night, which should help bump up our temperatures into the day on Sunday.

Snow will end into Friday night with mainly sunny skies into Saturday. (KOLN)

With clearing skies and some fresh snow on the ground, we should see a pretty cold night tonight, especially across western and northwestern Nebraska, with lingering clouds and blustery winds helping keep overnight lows a bit warmer into the eastern parts of the state. Overall, look for low temperatures ranging from the low teens to the upper 20s into Saturday morning.

Low temperatures into Saturday will range from the low teens to the upper 20s. (KOLN)

By Saturday afternoon we should see chilly to seasonal temperatures across the state. With fresh snow on the ground across northern Nebraska, temperatures will be cooler and likely be held back into the 30s for daytime highs. Those with less snow on the ground as you move further south should see temperatures reach the low to mid 40s by the afternoon - this should help melt most of the snow for those areas that don’t see as much - including Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska.

Chilly to seasonal weather is expected to start the weekend with the coolest temperatures into northern Nebraska where heavy snow will be on the ground. (KOLN)

Whatever snow we don’t melt on Saturday though, should be gone after Sunday as temperatures will jump back to the 50s for most of the state with highs reaching to near 60° for southwestern Nebraska. Like Saturday, Sunday should offer us mainly sunny skies with a southwest breeze at 10 to 20 MPH.

Temperatures will be warmer into Sunday with highs anywhere from the mid 40s to the upper 50s. (KOLN)

Past the weekend, the forecast is once again highlighted by unseasonably warm conditions into the work week next week with mainly dry weather. Monday should see similar temperatures in Lincoln with highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will see near record warmth with a forecast high of 60° - the record is 61° set WAY BACK 132 years ago in 1888! Wednesday will see a record high in Lincoln - the record for that date is 64° in 2002 and the forecast right now has a high in the lower 70s. This would be just the 9th time since temperature records began in 1887 that Lincoln has reached 70° or warmer in the month of December and would be the first time that we’ve done that twice in the same month. However, one of the big reasons we’ll see temperatures that warm is due to very windy conditions that are expected on Wednesday as south winds could be gusting as high as 40, 50, or even up to 60 MPH! Those south winds will turn to the northwest Wednesday night as a cold front drops through the state - we could even see an isolated thunderstorm or two as that front drops through the state - which will give us much cooler temperatures into next Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures climb back above average over the next week with record and near records highs by Tuesday and Wednesday. (KOLN)

