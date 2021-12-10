Advertisement

Snow removal supply shortage, delays could impact Lancaster County operations this winter

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Engineering department is hoping the county won’t get hit with too much snow this winter season, because while they’re stocked with snow removal supplies now, it’d be tough to get more.

“In 2018 we could just make a phone call and have 10 to 20 loads of salt delivered. I can’t do that today,” Ron Bohaty, road maintenance superintendent for Lancaster County said.

The county currently has 6,000 tons of a salt and sand mix and 26,000 gallons of brine with more on the way.

Bohaty told 10/11 now, they’re ready for winter, but are being extra careful with material.

“We need to maintain the balance of what we apply early on and make sure we apply the right amount and not put any more on roads than we need to,” Bohaty said. “If we start seeing we’ll have an impact early on this year we’ll need to reach out as soon as possible.”

Another item they’re keeping an eye on are plow tires and parts. They said everything is back ordered by about six to eight weeks.

The Lincoln Transportation and Utility department said they’re well stocked and have kept the material shortage in mind, but they don’t think they’ll have any issues.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hy-Vee employee accused of faking purchases to steal $20,000 from register
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot
Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash
Two injured in head-on crash in southeast Nebraska
LPD File Photo
LPD: Officer nearly loses consciousness during struggle to arrest suspect
Cold and snowy conditions expected into Friday afternoon with sunshine, warmer weather for the...
Winter makes a brief appearance on Friday

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
NSP cruiser struck near Elm Creek
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
This school year LPS students in shop classes are able to repurpose ash trees that are cut down...
Urban forestry gives trees new life at LPS schools
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
30 people become U.S. Citizen
Nebraska naturalized 30 immigrants on Friday