Snow removal supply shortage, delays could impact Lancaster County operations this winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Engineering department is hoping the county won’t get hit with too much snow this winter season, because while they’re stocked with snow removal supplies now, it’d be tough to get more.

“In 2018 we could just make a phone call and have 10 to 20 loads of salt delivered. I can’t do that today,” Ron Bohaty, road maintenance superintendent for Lancaster County said.

The county currently has 6,000 tons of a salt and sand mix and 26,000 gallons of brine with more on the way.

Bohaty told 10/11 now, they’re ready for winter, but are being extra careful with material.

“We need to maintain the balance of what we apply early on and make sure we apply the right amount and not put any more on roads than we need to,” Bohaty said. “If we start seeing we’ll have an impact early on this year we’ll need to reach out as soon as possible.”

Another item they’re keeping an eye on are plow tires and parts. They said everything is back ordered by about six to eight weeks.

The Lincoln Transportation and Utility department said they’re well stocked and have kept the material shortage in mind, but they don’t think they’ll have any issues.

