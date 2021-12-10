Snowplow Santa to visit Lincoln Dec. 18

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Friday that Snowplow Santa will deliver holiday cheer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. This is the second year LTU has organized the event in partnership with Lincoln City Libraries and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa Claus will ride in an LTU snowplow, wave at residents along the route and make brief stops at five outdoor locations. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks during their visits with Santa.

“Our City team members want to make the holidays fun for adults and children who enjoy the excitement of seeing Santa Claus. This free and safe opportunity offers children a chance to visit Santa while social distancing. This is our way of giving back to our great community,” said Liz Elliott, Director of LTU.

Snowplow Santa stops are as follows:

10 to 10:45 a.m. – Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue

11 to 11:45 a.m. – Woods Tennis Center, 401 South 33rd Street

Noon to 12:50 p.m. – Holmes Lake Park, South 70th Street and Normal Boulevard (Holmes North Shore Road, Parking Lot 4)

1:10 to 2 p.m. – Walt Branch Library, 6701 South 14th Street

2:15 to 3 p.m. – Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl Street (Northwest 48th and West Cuming streets)

The Snowplow Santa event may be canceled due to inclement weather. Residents may track Santa’s location on December 18 only by using the snowplow tracker at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, including a route map, visit lincoln.ne.gov/SnowplowSanta or contact Erika Hill, LTU at 402-441-7538, erhill@lincoln.ne.gov. Social Media Hashtag: #SnowplowSantaLNK.

