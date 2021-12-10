Advertisement

Snowplow Santa to visit Lincoln Dec. 18

(WILX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Friday that Snowplow Santa will deliver holiday cheer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. This is the second year LTU has organized the event in partnership with Lincoln City Libraries and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa Claus will ride in an LTU snowplow, wave at residents along the route and make brief stops at five outdoor locations. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks during their visits with Santa.

“Our City team members want to make the holidays fun for adults and children who enjoy the excitement of seeing Santa Claus. This free and safe opportunity offers children a chance to visit Santa while social distancing. This is our way of giving back to our great community,” said Liz Elliott, Director of LTU.

Snowplow Santa stops are as follows:

  • 10 to 10:45 a.m. – Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue
  • 11 to 11:45 a.m. – Woods Tennis Center, 401 South 33rd Street
  • Noon to 12:50 p.m. – Holmes Lake Park, South 70th Street and Normal Boulevard (Holmes North Shore Road, Parking Lot 4)
  • 1:10 to 2 p.m. – Walt Branch Library, 6701 South 14th Street
  • 2:15 to 3 p.m. – Williams Branch Library, 5000 Mike Scholl Street (Northwest 48th and West Cuming streets)

The Snowplow Santa event may be canceled due to inclement weather. Residents may track Santa’s location on December 18 only by using the snowplow tracker at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, including a route map, visit lincoln.ne.gov/SnowplowSanta or contact Erika Hill, LTU at 402-441-7538, erhill@lincoln.ne.gov. Social Media Hashtag: #SnowplowSantaLNK.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hy-Vee employee accused of faking purchases to steal $20,000 from register
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot
Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash
Two injured in head-on crash in southeast Nebraska
LPD File Photo
LPD: Officer nearly loses consciousness during struggle to arrest suspect
Cold and snowy conditions expected into Friday afternoon with sunshine, warmer weather for the...
Winter makes a brief appearance on Friday

Latest News

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
NSP cruiser struck near Elm Creek
EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
This school year LPS students in shop classes are able to repurpose ash trees that are cut down...
Urban forestry gives trees new life at LPS schools
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
30 people become U.S. Citizen
Nebraska naturalized 30 immigrants on Friday