Two injured in head-on crash in southeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) - One driver was taken by medical helicopter and another by ambulance from a head-on collision on Highway 75 south of Nebraska City Thursday afternoon, according to our partner’s at News Channel Nebraska.

Witnesses say a southbound pickup truck swiped the side of a northbound semi-trailer.

The pickup truck, with Otoe County plates, then crossed the center line into the path of oncoming traffic.

The collision with the semi-trailer ripped a wheel from the trailer and may have impacted the steerability of the pickup.

Several other motorists were able to avoid the crash scene, some saying they were narrowly able to escape the wreckage happening right in front of them.

A Nebraska State Patrol accident reconstruction crew is working the accident.

The driver of the pickup was taken by medical helicopter. The driver of the Toyota was extricated by firefighters and taken by ambulance to CHI Health St. Mary’s.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.