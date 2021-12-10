Winter makes a brief appearance on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong fast moving low pressure system will move quickly across Kansas during the day Friday. Periods of heavy snow will be possible in northern Nebraska through out the day. Some drizzle will be possible in southern Nebraska this afternoon. The best chance for snow in Lincoln will be late this afternoon and evening. Saturday will be breezy and sunny with seasonal temperatures. Sunday will be sunny and warmer.

Winter storm warning for northern Nebraska through Friday evening. Winter weather advisory until this evening for parts of northern Nebraska as well.

Heaviest snow expected across northern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Some parts of far northern Nebraska could see up to a foot of snow by Friday evening. The Lincoln area is expecting an inch or less of snow by early Saturday morning.

Up to a foot of snow is possible along the Nebraska-South Dakota border. An inch or less for southeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy skies and blustery in the Lincoln area on Friday. Some patchy drizzle will be possible by mid day and early afternoon. The best chance for rain mixed with snow will be after 3 PM and then all snow after 6 PM this evening. Heavy snow is not expected in Lincoln. Highs on Friday will be near 40 with an east-northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with a few gusts up to 35 mph.

Much colder temperatures expected on Friday across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Snow likely in the Lincoln area through midnight with up to an inch of accumulation. As the temperatures falls below freezing this evening, there could be some slick spots in the Lincoln area. Clearing skies and blustery after midnight and colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Colder temperatures expected Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy for Saturday and it will be a little warmer. Highs in the mid 40s with a west-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

More sunshine with seasonal high temperatures on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be a milder day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.

Warmer temperatures for Sunday (1011 Weather)

Even warmer temperatures expected next week with record or near record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a quick shot of winter on Friday, record to near record highs possible next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.