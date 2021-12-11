Autopsy: Heat main factor in Omaha football player’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an autopsy showed that excessive heat was the main factor in an Omaha high school football player’s death during practice in August.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine tells the Omaha World-Herald that the autopsy showed the primary cause of death as hyperthermia. But Kleine says it also showed 16-year-old Drake Geiger suffered from heart problems that contributed to his death.

Geiger had been practicing with the Omaha South football team the afternoon of Aug. 10 when he collapsed. The temperature was 91 degrees with a heat index of 105 at the time Geiger collapsed, and the National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.