Crash north of Mead kills two, injures two others

MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office reports a two-vehicle crash just north of Mead has killed two people.

SCSO officials tell 6 News that the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 77 near County Road P.

Reports say an accident investigation indicates a southbound Honda Accord lost control due to ice and snow and was struck on the passenger side in the northbound lane by a Ford F150.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two passengers in the Honda were declared deceased at the scene. They report the two occupants in the F150 were transported to Creighton University Medical Center Bergan-Mercy with serious injuries.

Officials say that seatbelts were in use by occupants of both vehicles.

Names have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

