High School Basketball (Fri, Dec. 10) - Week 2 Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 2 of the 2021 High School basketball season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Boys Basketball Scores:
Adams Central 52, Gothenburg 43
Amherst 65, Loomis 40
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Fullerton 24
Auburn 44, Elmwood-Murdock 23
Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 25
Axtell 60, Overton 47
Bayard 74, Banner County 21
Bellevue West 60, Papillion-LaVista 45
Blair 65, Plattsmouth 37
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, Dorchester 14
Cozad 52, Hershey 47
Cross County 68, Meridian 28
Diller-Odell 49, Sterling 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 39
Elkhorn 36, Norris 33
Freeman 46, Fillmore Central 32
Gibbon 60, Arcadia-Loup City 52
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Columbus Scotus 40
Kearney Catholic 54, Ord 31
Kenesaw 61, Shelton 56
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Franklin 30
Lexington 60, Holdrege 40
Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 42
Lincoln East 59, Kearney 48
McCook 54, Colby, Kan. 32
Millard North 67, Omaha Benson 51
Millard South 41, Papillion-LaVista South 35
Nebraska City 36, Arlington 32
Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32
Omaha Central 50, Elkhorn South 48
Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, North Platte 39
Paxton 46, Brady 37
Perkins County 80, Kimball 36
Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 23
Shelby/Rising City 45, Giltner 26
Sidney 63, Chase County 47
Silver Lake 72, Elba 19
St. Edward 53, Palmer 9
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Elm Creek 37
Tri County 44, Southern 35
Vashon, Mo. 53, Grand Island 41
Cattle Trail Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Southwest 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41
Semifinal
Hitchcock County 30, Medicine Valley 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ppd.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Bishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.
Chadron vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview, ppd.
Hemingford vs. Bridgeport, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Alliance, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Spalding Academy vs. St. Mary’s, ppd.
Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Dec 21st.
Tri County Northeast vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill, ccd.
Winside vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Girls’ Basketball Scores:
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 77, Gothenburg 33
Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Amherst 64, Loomis 34
Arcadia-Loup City 37, Gibbon 20
Arlington 39, Nebraska City 20
Aurora 39, Columbus Lakeview 33
Bellevue East 57, Millard West 39
Bellevue West 69, Papillion-LaVista 55
Blair 64, Plattsmouth 15
Broken Bow 54, Minden 23
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Dorchester 36
Centura 50, Central City 26
Columbus Scotus 33, Grand Island Central Catholic 26
Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 33
Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 41
Elmwood-Murdock 45, Auburn 32
Franklin 49, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Freeman 41, Fillmore Central 37
Fullerton 71, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Garden County 45, Morrill 38
Hershey 59, Cozad 26
Holdrege 45, Lexington 19
Johnson-Brock 45, Falls City 42
Kearney 51, Lincoln East 34
Kearney Catholic 51, Ord 24
Lincoln Lutheran 40, Lincoln Christian 20
Lincoln Northeast 51, Columbus 23
McCook 62, Burlington, Colo. 34
McCool Junction 55, High Plains Community 22
Mead 41, Palmyra 28
Meridian 46, Cross County 39
Milford 40, Fairbury 24
Millard North 60, Omaha Benson 56
Millard South 80, Papillion-LaVista South 27
Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Norris 60, Elkhorn 23
Omaha Central 55, Elkhorn South 44
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, North Platte 29
Osceola 53, Hampton 34
Overton 49, Axtell 42
Palmer 44, St. Edward 17
Parkview Christian 57, Pawnee City 24
Perkins County 64, Kimball 34
Pleasanton 57, Hi-Line 37
Potter-Dix 37, Creek Valley 36
Ravenna 54, Burwell 37
Shelby/Rising City 32, Giltner 26
Shelton 44, Kenesaw 21
Silver Lake 66, Elba 12
South Platte 50, Leyton 33
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, Elm Creek 28
Sutherland 35, Sandhills Valley 29
Cattle Trail Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 24, Hitchcock County 23
Southwest 67, Dundy County-Stratton 37
Semifinal
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Arapahoe 46
Wauneta-Palisade 59, Medicine Valley 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ppd.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd.
Bishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.
Chadron vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview, ppd.
Hemingford vs. Bridgeport, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Alliance, ppd.
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Dec 21st.
Tri County Northeast vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill, ccd.
Winside vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 27th.
