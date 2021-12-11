High School Basketball (Fri, Dec. 10) - Week 2 Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 2 of the 2021 High School basketball season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Boys Basketball Scores:

Adams Central 52, Gothenburg 43

Amherst 65, Loomis 40

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Fullerton 24

Auburn 44, Elmwood-Murdock 23

Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 25

Axtell 60, Overton 47

Bayard 74, Banner County 21

Bellevue West 60, Papillion-LaVista 45

Blair 65, Plattsmouth 37

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, Dorchester 14

Cozad 52, Hershey 47

Cross County 68, Meridian 28

Diller-Odell 49, Sterling 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 39

Elkhorn 36, Norris 33

Freeman 46, Fillmore Central 32

Gibbon 60, Arcadia-Loup City 52

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Columbus Scotus 40

Kearney Catholic 54, Ord 31

Kenesaw 61, Shelton 56

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Franklin 30

Lexington 60, Holdrege 40

Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Lincoln East 59, Kearney 48

McCook 54, Colby, Kan. 32

Millard North 67, Omaha Benson 51

Millard South 41, Papillion-LaVista South 35

Nebraska City 36, Arlington 32

Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32

Omaha Central 50, Elkhorn South 48

Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, North Platte 39

Paxton 46, Brady 37

Perkins County 80, Kimball 36

Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 23

Shelby/Rising City 45, Giltner 26

Sidney 63, Chase County 47

Silver Lake 72, Elba 19

St. Edward 53, Palmer 9

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Elm Creek 37

Tri County 44, Southern 35

Vashon, Mo. 53, Grand Island 41

Cattle Trail Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Southwest 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41

Semifinal

Hitchcock County 30, Medicine Valley 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ppd.

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Bishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.

Chadron vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Bridgeport, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Alliance, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Spalding Academy vs. St. Mary’s, ppd.

Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Dec 21st.

Tri County Northeast vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill, ccd.

Winside vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Girls’ Basketball Scores:

Adams Central 77, Gothenburg 33

Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Amherst 64, Loomis 34

Arcadia-Loup City 37, Gibbon 20

Arlington 39, Nebraska City 20

Aurora 39, Columbus Lakeview 33

Bellevue East 57, Millard West 39

Bellevue West 69, Papillion-LaVista 55

Blair 64, Plattsmouth 15

Broken Bow 54, Minden 23

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Dorchester 36

Centura 50, Central City 26

Columbus Scotus 33, Grand Island Central Catholic 26

Crete 40, Grand Island Northwest 33

Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 41

Elmwood-Murdock 45, Auburn 32

Franklin 49, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Freeman 41, Fillmore Central 37

Fullerton 71, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Garden County 45, Morrill 38

Hershey 59, Cozad 26

Holdrege 45, Lexington 19

Johnson-Brock 45, Falls City 42

Kearney 51, Lincoln East 34

Kearney Catholic 51, Ord 24

Lincoln Lutheran 40, Lincoln Christian 20

Lincoln Northeast 51, Columbus 23

McCook 62, Burlington, Colo. 34

McCool Junction 55, High Plains Community 22

Mead 41, Palmyra 28

Meridian 46, Cross County 39

Milford 40, Fairbury 24

Millard North 60, Omaha Benson 56

Millard South 80, Papillion-LaVista South 27

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Norris 60, Elkhorn 23

Omaha Central 55, Elkhorn South 44

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, North Platte 29

Osceola 53, Hampton 34

Overton 49, Axtell 42

Palmer 44, St. Edward 17

Parkview Christian 57, Pawnee City 24

Perkins County 64, Kimball 34

Pleasanton 57, Hi-Line 37

Potter-Dix 37, Creek Valley 36

Ravenna 54, Burwell 37

Shelby/Rising City 32, Giltner 26

Shelton 44, Kenesaw 21

Silver Lake 66, Elba 12

South Platte 50, Leyton 33

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, Elm Creek 28

Sutherland 35, Sandhills Valley 29

Cattle Trail Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 24, Hitchcock County 23

Southwest 67, Dundy County-Stratton 37

Semifinal

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Arapahoe 46

Wauneta-Palisade 59, Medicine Valley 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ppd.

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd.

Bishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.

Chadron vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Bridgeport, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Alliance, ppd.

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Dec 21st.

Tri County Northeast vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill, ccd.

Winside vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 27th.

