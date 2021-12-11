Advertisement

Huskers, Longhorns set for regional final showdown

(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team (24-7) plays in its 10th straight NCAA Regional Final this Saturday, Dec. 11, facing No. 2 seed Texas (27-1) at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas. First serve is set for 9 p.m. on ESPNU with Paul Sunderland handling play-by-play duties and Salima Rockwell providing color commentary.

This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

