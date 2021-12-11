Advertisement

Lincoln Stars’ fans to toss toys for charity

Fans who attend Saturday’s Lincoln Stars game will get the chance to throw toys onto the ice.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fans who attend Saturday’s Lincoln Stars game will get the chance to throw toys onto the ice. This is in an effort to provide gifts for a non-profit.

It’s known as the Teddy Bear Toss. The concept is simple, fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears or stuffed animals to the game. After the stars score their first goal, everyone throws the toys onto the ice. All the items thrown are donated to Community Action of Lancaster and Saunders County, which helps provide for those living in poverty this holiday season.

“Last year we had over 1,500 bears and we had to do a drive through, we couldn’t even have the event,” said Lori Crocker, Stars President. “I’m excited to see how many people bring the bears this year because they actually get to do it.”

The players have to quickly pick them up to help prevent a long delay in the game.

The stars play Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Fargo Force.

