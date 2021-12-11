Advertisement

Nebraska naturalized 30 immigrants on Friday

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -On Friday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized 30 people at the federal courthouse in Downtown Lincoln. The group is made up of people from 15 countries living in eight cities around Nebraska, including Lincoln.

It is a day many waited years for. After waiting in countless lines, participating in interviews and taking tests, the U.S. Citizenship candidates were finally able to give their Oath of Allegiance.

“It’s just a long wait, it’s wonderful getting done at last,” said Shilpa V. Rao, one of the naturalized citizens. “I remember standing in line multiple times for visa interviews and student related interviews. So looking back it feels like a very very long part.”

Rao came to the United States from India in February of 2009. The UNL PHD student was naturalized just months after her husband. She said it’s a sigh of relief as it gives her newborn daughters more opportunities.

“Looking back I am from India I did have a good chunk of opportunities and stuff in India too, but education wise, I feel like I got a lot more from this country,” Rao said.“I’m hoping the same things can be done for my children.”

Abigail Lopez said all her hard work to be a citizen has finally paid off.

“It feels like I’m proud of myself because I went to school for a year and a half to learn English and I think it’s been a long wait and I had to learn a lot,” Lopez said.

Lopez, a Grand Island resident, has waited since September of 2020 for this day. Lopez came to the United States from Mexico in 2012. She said she has worked on getting her citizenship between school, working and learning English.

“I think this county is one of the best ones in the entire world and I’m glad to be here,” Lopez said. " “I’m glad. I’m a US citizen now”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said they have naturalized around 800,000 people in the 2021 fiscal year. There are resources available on the UCIS Website for help with the immigration process.

