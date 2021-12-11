NSP cruiser struck near Elm Creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.

According to NSP, troopers were responding to a crash near Elm Creek when a patrol unit was hit by another driver. The trooper was outside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported due to the incident.

NSP wishes to remind individuals to drive carefully, and to take it slow during poor weather.

