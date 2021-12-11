Advertisement

NSP cruiser struck near Elm Creek

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.

A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.(NSP)

According to NSP, troopers were responding to a crash near Elm Creek when a patrol unit was hit by another driver. The trooper was outside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported due to the incident.

NSP wishes to remind individuals to drive carefully, and to take it slow during poor weather.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Hy-Vee employee accused of faking purchases to steal $20,000 from register
William Seeman Jr. and Derrie Seeman mug shots
Nebraska father and son accused of murder plot
Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash
Two injured in head-on crash in southeast Nebraska
LPD File Photo
LPD: Officer nearly loses consciousness during struggle to arrest suspect
Cold and snowy conditions expected into Friday afternoon with sunshine, warmer weather for the...
Winter makes a brief appearance on Friday

Latest News

EMS workers rescued a Tennessee woman from her overturned mobile home after a violent tornado...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
This school year LPS students in shop classes are able to repurpose ash trees that are cut down...
Urban forestry gives trees new life at LPS schools
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
LPS students utilizing emerald ash borer wood in class
30 people become U.S. Citizen
Nebraska naturalized 30 immigrants on Friday