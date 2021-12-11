Sunday Forecast: More sunshine and even warmer weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The snow has long ended across the state and with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today, we’ve already melted a decent amount of snow - especially on the southern edge of the snow-pack where amounts were much lighter. We still have some deep snow though across northern parts of the state, where nearly a foot of snow was reported in Valentine. Here’s a look at a complete list of snowfall totals from across the state from Thursday night and through the day on Friday.

County Location Mag. CHERRY 1 NNE VALENTINE 11.5 CHERRY VALENTINE 11.1 DAWES 10 N CHADRON 9 SIOUX 22 W HEMINGFORD 9 CHERRY VALENTINE 9 CHERRY VALENTINE (NWS) 8.7 CHERRY NE VALENTINE 8 BOX BUTTE 15 W HEMINGFORD 8 BOX BUTTE 17 WNW HEMINGFORD 8 SHERIDAN 6 N GORDON 8 DAWES CHADRON 8 DAWES CHADRON 7.5 DAWES 1 N CHADRON 7 CHERRY CODY 7 SIOUX AGATE 7 KNOX VERDIGRE 7 KNOX 4 NW CROFTON 7 CEDAR 4 SW SAINT HELENA 6.8 CHERRY 4 N VALENTINE 6 DAWES 13 SSE CHADRON 6 KEYA PAHA SPRINGVIEW 6 HOLT 3 SW ATKINSON 6 ANTELOPE 3 NNE ROYAL 6 KNOX 7 S VERDEL 5.7 CHERRY 1 N VALENTINE 5.5 BOYD BUTTE 5.5 PIERCE 4 SSW FOSTER 4.5 PIERCE PIERCE 4.2 DAWES 2 SE CHADRON STATE PARK 4 WHEELER BARTLETT 4 GREELEY 4 E SCOTIA 4 VALLEY 6 WNW NORTH LOUP 4 ANTELOPE 1 S ELGIN 4 ANTELOPE NELIGH 4 BOX BUTTE 8 S MARSLAND 3.5 DAWES CHADRON 3.5 GARFIELD 6 WNW ERICSON 3.5 GARFIELD BURWELL 3.4 VALLEY 4 SE BURWELL 3.4 DOUGLAS 4 SE BENNINGTON 3.3 VALLEY 2 W ARCADIA 3.1 HOOKER 16 SSW MULLEN 3 BURT TEKAMAH 3 BOONE 6 WSW ALBION 3 SHERMAN LOUP CITY 3 ANTELOPE 1 ESE OAKDALE 3 MADISON 4 NE BATTLE CREEK 3 BOONE 9 SW PETERSBURG 2.9 BUFFALO 2 NNE KEARNEY 2.8 HOOKER MULLEN 2.8 WASHINGTON 1 WNW HERMAN 2.7 DOUGLAS 1 NW BOYS TOWN 2.6 BUFFALO MILLER 2.6 MADISON NORFOLK (NWS) 2.6 SIOUX 15 NNE MITCHELL 2.5 BOONE 3 S ALBION 2.5 CUSTER 9 NW ANSELMO 2.5 HOWARD SAINT PAUL 2.5 VALLEY ORD 2.5 SCOTTS BLUFF 3 WNW SCOTTSBLUFF 2.4 GREELEY GREELEY 2.4 HALL GRAND ISLAND AIRPORT 2.2 HALL GRAND ISLAND AIRPORT 2.2 THOMAS THEDFORD 2 KEITH OGALLALA 2 FURNAS WILSONVILLE 2 SHERMAN 2 NW ROCKVILLE 2 WASHINGTON 4 SE ARLINGTON 2 GOSPER 8 S ELWOOD 2 DOUGLAS 2 NNW BOYS TOWN 2 DOUGLAS 3 WNW RALSTON 1.9 BUFFALO 2 NNE KEARNEY 1.8 DOUGLAS 1 W MILLARD 1.8 DODGE 1 S FREMONT 1.7 SEWARD SEWARD 1.7 DODGE 1 SE FREMONT 1.6 DOUGLAS 1 NW BOYS TOWN 1.6 SAUNDERS ASHLAND 1.5 LOGAN 5 W STAPLETON 1.4 SARPY 3 SW BELLEVUE 1.4 DOUGLAS 1 NNW ELKHORN 1.3 SARPY 2 SSW PAPILLION 1.3 SARPY PAPILLION 1.3 LANCASTER 5 NE GARLAND 1.3 DOUGLAS 2 SW OMAHA 1.3 DOUGLAS 1 ENE ELKHORN 1.2 DOUGLAS 1 E OMAHA 1.2 SARPY 3 NNE GRETNA 1.2 BOX BUTTE 5 E ALLIANCE 1.1 CUSTER 8 WSW CALLAWAY 1.1 SARPY 2 WNW BELLEVUE 1.1 KEYA PAHA SPRINGVIEW 1 SCOTTS BLUFF SCOTTSBLUFF 1 SAUNDERS WESTON 1 LANCASTER 1 NNW DAVEY 1 CUSTER 2 SE ANSELMO 1 LANCASTER MALCOLM 1 SARPY 1 NW BELLEVUE 1 DOUGLAS VALLEY (NWS OFFICE) 1 SCOTTS BLUFF 1 ESE GERING 0.9 SALINE 3 E FRIEND 0.9 SALINE FRIEND 0.9 SARPY 2 WSW LA VISTA 0.9 SAUNDERS 2 S WAHOO 0.9 WASHINGTON 3 W FORT CALHOUN 0.9 FRONTIER 2 NW EUSTIS 0.9 DOUGLAS 7 ENE OMAHA 0.8 LANCASTER LINCOLN AIRPORT 0.8 DOUGLAS 2 N OMAHA 0.8 SARPY 2 WSW PAPILLION 0.8 CASS 2 W ALVO 0.8 SARPY 1 WSW PAPILLION 0.7 DOUGLAS OMAHA (EPPLEY) 0.7 LANCASTER 1 ENE LINCOLN 0.6 LANCASTER 4 ENE DENTON 0.6 SARPY 1 SW PAPILLION 0.6 GARDEN LISCO 0.5 LANCASTER 4 SE LINCOLN 0.5 LANCASTER 7 NW BENNET 0.5 PLATTE 1 SSE COLUMBUS 0.5 CASS 3 WSW ELMWOOD 0.5 LANCASTER 4 ESE LINCOLN 0.5 SARPY 5 ENE CEDAR CREEK 0.5 LANCASTER WAVERLY 0.4 LANCASTER 5 NNE ROCA 0.4 SEWARD 1 N UTICA 0.4 GARDEN 10 NE OSHKOSH 0.4 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE AIRPORT 0.4 ADAMS HASTINGS NWS OFFICE 0.3 LANCASTER 5 S LINCOLN 0.3 ADAMS HASTINGS AIRPORT 0.2 JEFFERSON 4 SSW DAYKIN 0.1 JEFFERSON 7 SE DAYKIN 0.1

And here’s a nice visual representation of where snow fell across the state during that time.

Northern Nebraska saw the heaviest snow with this system with much lighter amounts further to the south. (KOLN)

Now that the snow has ended, we turn our attention to the return of unseasonably warm weather as we head into Sunday and through the first half of the work week next week as an upper level ridge builds back into the area. High temperatures the next few days look to jump back to the upper 40s to upper 50s across much of the state, with temperatures surging into the 60s and even lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

For Sunday, we should see mainly sunny skies with a cool start to the day. By the afternoon, sunny to mostly sunny skies are anticipated with highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s from north to south across the state. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest, which should help drive our temperatures up. Where we still have a deeper snow-pack in northern Nebraska, temperatures will be a bit cooler, but we still should melt a good chunk of our snow on Sunday.

Temperatures jump into the mid 40s to upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Monday look to stay about the same with readings ranging from the mid 40s to upper 50s for most of the state.

Temperatures will hold in the mid 40s to upper 50s on Monday. (KOLN)

Tuesday could see records highs across parts of the state - including in Lincoln. The record for Tuesday’s date is 61° set back in 1888. The forecast is close - 59°.

Temperatures should range from the mid 40s to the low 60s on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Wednesday will see record highs for Lincoln and into southeastern Nebraska as another powerful storm system looks to blast through the region. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s in northwestern Nebraska to the low to mid 70s into southeastern Nebraska. The record for Wednesday’s date in Lincoln is 64° set back in 2002, the forecast is 73°!

Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s across southeastern Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

That powerful system though will drive up temperatures into the 60s and 70s with VERY strong southerly winds Wednesday afternoon. We could see gusts as high as 60 MPH at times with those southerly winds eventually turning to the northwest by Wednesday night as a cold front drives through the state, ushering in much cooler air to the region for Thursday and Friday. We’ll have to monitor this storm system for not only record highs, but strong winds, showers, thunderstorms - and maybe some severe storms, as well as areas of light snow on the back-end of this system.

Past Wednesday, temperatures will fall back to the mid and upper 40s for Thursday and Friday - still above normal for mid-December standards. By next Saturday, we see more seasonal temperatures with highs falling into the mid 30s.

Unseasonably warm weather returns for Sunday and into the new work week with record and near record highs expected by midweek before much cooler, seasonal weather returns by next weekend. (KOLN)

