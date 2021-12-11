Advertisement

Sunday Forecast: More sunshine and even warmer weather to finish the weekend

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The snow has long ended across the state and with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today, we’ve already melted a decent amount of snow - especially on the southern edge of the snow-pack where amounts were much lighter. We still have some deep snow though across northern parts of the state, where nearly a foot of snow was reported in Valentine. Here’s a look at a complete list of snowfall totals from across the state from Thursday night and through the day on Friday.

CountyLocationMag.
CHERRY1 NNE VALENTINE11.5
CHERRYVALENTINE11.1
DAWES10 N CHADRON9
SIOUX22 W HEMINGFORD9
CHERRYVALENTINE9
CHERRYVALENTINE (NWS)8.7
CHERRYNE VALENTINE8
BOX BUTTE15 W HEMINGFORD8
BOX BUTTE17 WNW HEMINGFORD8
SHERIDAN6 N GORDON8
DAWESCHADRON8
DAWESCHADRON7.5
DAWES1 N CHADRON7
CHERRYCODY7
SIOUXAGATE7
KNOXVERDIGRE7
KNOX4 NW CROFTON7
CEDAR4 SW SAINT HELENA6.8
CHERRY4 N VALENTINE6
DAWES13 SSE CHADRON6
KEYA PAHASPRINGVIEW6
HOLT3 SW ATKINSON6
ANTELOPE3 NNE ROYAL6
KNOX7 S VERDEL5.7
CHERRY1 N VALENTINE5.5
BOYDBUTTE5.5
PIERCE4 SSW FOSTER4.5
PIERCEPIERCE4.2
DAWES2 SE CHADRON STATE PARK4
WHEELERBARTLETT4
GREELEY4 E SCOTIA4
VALLEY6 WNW NORTH LOUP4
ANTELOPE1 S ELGIN4
ANTELOPENELIGH4
BOX BUTTE8 S MARSLAND3.5
DAWESCHADRON3.5
GARFIELD6 WNW ERICSON3.5
GARFIELDBURWELL3.4
VALLEY4 SE BURWELL3.4
DOUGLAS4 SE BENNINGTON3.3
VALLEY2 W ARCADIA3.1
HOOKER16 SSW MULLEN3
BURTTEKAMAH3
BOONE6 WSW ALBION3
SHERMANLOUP CITY3
ANTELOPE1 ESE OAKDALE3
MADISON4 NE BATTLE CREEK3
BOONE9 SW PETERSBURG2.9
BUFFALO2 NNE KEARNEY2.8
HOOKERMULLEN2.8
WASHINGTON1 WNW HERMAN2.7
DOUGLAS1 NW BOYS TOWN2.6
BUFFALOMILLER2.6
MADISONNORFOLK (NWS)2.6
SIOUX15 NNE MITCHELL2.5
BOONE3 S ALBION2.5
CUSTER9 NW ANSELMO2.5
HOWARDSAINT PAUL2.5
VALLEYORD2.5
SCOTTS BLUFF3 WNW SCOTTSBLUFF2.4
GREELEYGREELEY2.4
HALLGRAND ISLAND AIRPORT2.2
HALLGRAND ISLAND AIRPORT2.2
THOMASTHEDFORD2
KEITHOGALLALA2
FURNASWILSONVILLE2
SHERMAN2 NW ROCKVILLE2
WASHINGTON4 SE ARLINGTON2
GOSPER8 S ELWOOD2
DOUGLAS2 NNW BOYS TOWN2
DOUGLAS3 WNW RALSTON1.9
BUFFALO2 NNE KEARNEY1.8
DOUGLAS1 W MILLARD1.8
DODGE1 S FREMONT1.7
SEWARDSEWARD1.7
DODGE1 SE FREMONT1.6
DOUGLAS1 NW BOYS TOWN1.6
SAUNDERSASHLAND1.5
LOGAN5 W STAPLETON1.4
SARPY3 SW BELLEVUE1.4
DOUGLAS1 NNW ELKHORN1.3
SARPY2 SSW PAPILLION1.3
SARPYPAPILLION1.3
LANCASTER5 NE GARLAND1.3
DOUGLAS2 SW OMAHA1.3
DOUGLAS1 ENE ELKHORN1.2
DOUGLAS1 E OMAHA1.2
SARPY3 NNE GRETNA1.2
BOX BUTTE5 E ALLIANCE1.1
CUSTER8 WSW CALLAWAY1.1
SARPY2 WNW BELLEVUE1.1
KEYA PAHASPRINGVIEW1
SCOTTS BLUFFSCOTTSBLUFF1
SAUNDERSWESTON1
LANCASTER1 NNW DAVEY1
CUSTER2 SE ANSELMO1
LANCASTERMALCOLM1
SARPY1 NW BELLEVUE1
DOUGLASVALLEY (NWS OFFICE)1
SCOTTS BLUFF1 ESE GERING0.9
SALINE3 E FRIEND0.9
SALINEFRIEND0.9
SARPY2 WSW LA VISTA0.9
SAUNDERS2 S WAHOO0.9
WASHINGTON3 W FORT CALHOUN0.9
FRONTIER2 NW EUSTIS0.9
DOUGLAS7 ENE OMAHA0.8
LANCASTERLINCOLN AIRPORT0.8
DOUGLAS2 N OMAHA0.8
SARPY2 WSW PAPILLION0.8
CASS2 W ALVO0.8
SARPY1 WSW PAPILLION0.7
DOUGLASOMAHA (EPPLEY)0.7
LANCASTER1 ENE LINCOLN0.6
LANCASTER4 ENE DENTON0.6
SARPY1 SW PAPILLION0.6
GARDENLISCO0.5
LANCASTER4 SE LINCOLN0.5
LANCASTER7 NW BENNET0.5
PLATTE1 SSE COLUMBUS0.5
CASS3 WSW ELMWOOD0.5
LANCASTER4 ESE LINCOLN0.5
SARPY5 ENE CEDAR CREEK0.5
LANCASTERWAVERLY0.4
LANCASTER5 NNE ROCA0.4
SEWARD1 N UTICA0.4
GARDEN10 NE OSHKOSH0.4
LINCOLNNORTH PLATTE AIRPORT0.4
ADAMSHASTINGS NWS OFFICE0.3
LANCASTER5 S LINCOLN0.3
ADAMSHASTINGS AIRPORT0.2
JEFFERSON4 SSW DAYKIN0.1
JEFFERSON7 SE DAYKIN0.1

And here’s a nice visual representation of where snow fell across the state during that time.

Northern Nebraska saw the heaviest snow with this system with much lighter amounts further to...
Northern Nebraska saw the heaviest snow with this system with much lighter amounts further to the south.(KOLN)

Now that the snow has ended, we turn our attention to the return of unseasonably warm weather as we head into Sunday and through the first half of the work week next week as an upper level ridge builds back into the area. High temperatures the next few days look to jump back to the upper 40s to upper 50s across much of the state, with temperatures surging into the 60s and even lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

For Sunday, we should see mainly sunny skies with a cool start to the day. By the afternoon, sunny to mostly sunny skies are anticipated with highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s from north to south across the state. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest, which should help drive our temperatures up. Where we still have a deeper snow-pack in northern Nebraska, temperatures will be a bit cooler, but we still should melt a good chunk of our snow on Sunday.

Temperatures jump into the mid 40s to upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures jump into the mid 40s to upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.(KOLN)

Temperatures on Monday look to stay about the same with readings ranging from the mid 40s to upper 50s for most of the state.

Temperatures will hold in the mid 40s to upper 50s on Monday.
Temperatures will hold in the mid 40s to upper 50s on Monday.(KOLN)

Tuesday could see records highs across parts of the state - including in Lincoln. The record for Tuesday’s date is 61° set back in 1888. The forecast is close - 59°.

Temperatures should range from the mid 40s to the low 60s on Tuesday.
Temperatures should range from the mid 40s to the low 60s on Tuesday.(KOLN)

Wednesday will see record highs for Lincoln and into southeastern Nebraska as another powerful storm system looks to blast through the region. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s in northwestern Nebraska to the low to mid 70s into southeastern Nebraska. The record for Wednesday’s date in Lincoln is 64° set back in 2002, the forecast is 73°!

Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s across southeastern Nebraska by Wednesday...
Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s across southeastern Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon.(KOLN)

That powerful system though will drive up temperatures into the 60s and 70s with VERY strong southerly winds Wednesday afternoon. We could see gusts as high as 60 MPH at times with those southerly winds eventually turning to the northwest by Wednesday night as a cold front drives through the state, ushering in much cooler air to the region for Thursday and Friday. We’ll have to monitor this storm system for not only record highs, but strong winds, showers, thunderstorms - and maybe some severe storms, as well as areas of light snow on the back-end of this system.

Past Wednesday, temperatures will fall back to the mid and upper 40s for Thursday and Friday - still above normal for mid-December standards. By next Saturday, we see more seasonal temperatures with highs falling into the mid 30s.

Unseasonably warm weather returns for Sunday and into the new work week with record and near...
Unseasonably warm weather returns for Sunday and into the new work week with record and near record highs expected by midweek before much cooler, seasonal weather returns by next weekend.(KOLN)

