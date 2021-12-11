Unknown individual shoots at household in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to the 1200 Block of Dakota Street just before midnight on Friday.

According to police, individuals reported the sound of gunshots coming from the area. When LPD investigated, they found that a household in the area had been shot, causing around $600 in damages.

No injuries were reported due to the shooting. This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip

Lincoln Police Department: 402-441-6000

