Urban forestry gives trees new life at LPS schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Forrest Service and Lincoln Public Schools have found a creative way to repurpose trees that were forced to be cut down. Those trees were on display in various forms at an art show on Friday.

Nearly 1,200 LPS students are benefitting from urban forestry. Instead of letting trees that are cut down, due to the Emerald Ash Borer or old age, go to waste, the Nebraska Forrest Service sent lumber to LPS for shop class uses.

On a snowy Friday night, south of downtown is filled with LPS students and faculty showcasing various wood working.

“We’ve been working together to try and develop projects for urban wood utilization, so to pro-actively manage Emerald Ash Borer,” said Heather Kingery, Nebraska Forest Service.

Kingery said three 18-foot trailers of lumber were provided to the schools.

“Opportunities for a second best use when their life comes to an end,” said Kingery.

The city of Lincoln is in a multi-year process of cutting down 14,000 ash trees on public property because of Emerald Ash Borer. Some of that turns into these crafts.

“We used to buy our lumber, normally outside of town,” said Stan Haas, LPS District Coordinator for Skilled Technical Science. “It’s been kind of nice to be able to handle this.”

Lincoln East Senior Jacob Kile is one of the artists. This semester he made two ash benches.

“At first didn’t want to keep it and as I kept making it I thought “yeah I kind of want to keep this and put it in my house,’” said Kile. “They said to make another one for them.”

All six LPS high schools provide shop class. Other items created by the students include an American flag, cabinets and cutting boards.

“It makes me feel good to think that I was able to save a tree and repurpose it for something,” said Kile. “It was also nice being able to see all my classmates making their projects with it as well.”

Emerald Ash Borer was first found in Nebraska in 2016. The Forrest Service said there’s been a demand for projects like this one. The groups hope to continue them but that depends on grant funding.

