HS Basketball Scores (Tuesday, Dec. 11)

(KSNB)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday Dec. 11.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arcadia-Loup City 45, Central Valley 33

Archbishop Bergan 56, Aquinas 47

Ashland-Greenwood 70, Louisville 29

Axtell 65, Harvard 17

Beatrice 44, Aurora 30

Bellevue West 53, Lincoln Pius X 50

Bennington 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 50

Bloomfield 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 36

Brady 72, Twin Loup 48

Bridgeport 64, Sutherland 32

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Lawrence-Nelson 25

Burwell 43, West Holt 30

Chadron 60, Gering 40

Conestoga 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

Cornerstone Christian 65, Whiting, Iowa 17

Crofton 60, Guardian Angels 44

Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Kenesaw 31

Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Wausa 49

Elkhorn South 64, Lincoln High 42

Elkhorn Valley 59, CWC 14

Elm Creek 44, Ansley-Litchfield 37

Fairbury 35, Thayer Central 32

Fillmore Central 54, David City 25

Freeman 58, Falls City 24

Garden County 45, Crawford 36

Grand Island 50, Blue Valley, Kan. 31

Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 35

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 65, Minatare 41

Harlan, Iowa 68, Blair 64

Hastings 50, Alliance 47

Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Blue Hill 33

Howells/Dodge 60, Oakland-Craig 54

Hyannis 59, Wallace 52

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 52, Ponca 48

Johnson County Central 66, Pawnee City 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 72, Randolph 29

Lincoln Christian 71, Sutton 33

Lincoln East 50, Gretna 44

Lincoln North Star 73, Omaha Burke 54

Lincoln Northeast 82, Omaha Northwest 47

Lincoln Southeast 60, Millard South 55

Lincoln Southwest 78, Omaha South 59

Loomis 67, Bertrand 43

Madison 53, St. Edward 44

Malcolm 57, Cross County 55

McCook 51, Norton, Kan. 43

Milford 60, Lincoln Lutheran 53

Millard North 74, Papillion-LaVista 60

Mitchell 57, Hemingford 36

Morrill 58, Kimball 26

Norfolk Catholic 49, Battle Creek 36

North Platte 63, Elkhorn North 50

North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Hershey 27

O’Neill 55, Adams Central 36

Ogallala 64, Chase County 36

Omaha Benson 56, Fremont 43

Omaha Central 72, Kearney 60

Omaha Concordia 60, Omaha Roncalli 55

Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Millard West 56

Omaha North 67, Columbus 41

Omaha Westside 86, Norfolk 44

Overton 65, Southern Valley 33

Papillion-LaVista South 82, Omaha Bryan 48

Pierce 55, Hartington-Newcastle 17

Plainview 72, Osmond 64

Plattsmouth 62, Schuyler 20

Potter-Dix 43, Paxton 30

Ralston 59, Norris 51

Raymond Central 48, Syracuse 40

Sandhills/Thedford 49, North Central 37

Sandy Creek 50, Shelby/Rising City 13

Seward 44, Grand Island Northwest 32

Sidney 61, Bayard 43

Sioux City, East, Iowa 78, South Sioux City 45

South Loup 58, Pleasanton 42

Southern 71, Deshler 23

Spalding Academy 66, Cedar Bluffs 16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Red Cloud 42

Tekamah-Herman 82, Twin River 41

Tri County 31, Centennial 29

Wayne 68, Columbus Lakeview 38

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Superior 33

York 63, Lexington 45

Cattle Trail Tournament

Championship

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Hitchcock County 39

Fifth Place

Southwest 44, Arapahoe 38

Seventh Place

Wauneta-Palisade 34, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 24

Third Place

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Medicine Valley 36

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

Scottsbluff 77, Evanston, Wyo. 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 56, O’Neill 29

Alliance 44, Hot Springs, S.D. 34

Archbishop Bergan 57, Aquinas 23

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Louisville 33

Bellevue East 68, Grand Island 18

Bellevue West 53, Lincoln Pius X 50, OT

Bridgeport 78, Sutherland 29

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 29

Centennial 53, Tri County 26

Central Valley 45, Arcadia-Loup City 26

Chase County 50, Ogallala 37

College View Academy 59, Elba 47

Columbus 61, Omaha North 17

Columbus Scotus 38, Humphrey St. Francis 36

Crawford 66, Garden County 32

David City 52, Fillmore Central 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 31, Kenesaw 23

Douglas County West 53, Omaha Concordia 41

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Wausa 40

Elkhorn 55, Omaha Roncalli 34

Elkhorn North 77, North Platte 32

Elkhorn Valley 60, CWC 21

Elm Creek 41, Ansley-Litchfield 22

Falls City 42, Freeman 20

Fremont 64, Omaha Benson 27

Gering 48, Chadron 30

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Omaha Duchesne Academy 49

Grand Island Northwest 44, Seward 34

Gretna 45, Lincoln East 27

Guardian Angels 48, Crofton 35

Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Blue Hill 23

Hershey 51, North Platte St. Patrick’s 50

Johnson County Central 41, Pawnee City 17

Kimball 53, Morrill 38

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Randolph 27

Lincoln High 63, Elkhorn South 20

Lincoln Lutheran 43, Milford 19

Lincoln North Star 56, Omaha Burke 51

Lincoln Northeast 58, Omaha Northwest 34

Lincoln Southwest 70, Omaha South 21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Conestoga 14

Loomis 48, Bertrand 30

Madison 39, St. Edward 11

Malcolm 60, Cross County 24

McCook 51, Lakin, Kan. 38

Mead 58, Omaha Mercy 39

Millard North 56, Papillion-LaVista 26

Millard South 78, Lincoln Southeast 28

Millard West 45, Omaha Marian 41

Minatare 44, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 35

Mitchell 40, Hemingford 35

Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Bloomfield 39

North Central 41, Sandhills/Thedford 22

Oakland-Craig 47, Howells/Dodge 29

Omaha Central 60, Kearney 47

Omaha Gross Catholic 40, Bennington 37

Papillion-LaVista South 83, Omaha Bryan 10

Paxton 54, Potter-Dix 10

Pierce 58, Hartington-Newcastle 23

Plainview 54, Osmond 49

Plattsmouth 51, Schuyler 21

Pleasanton 49, South Loup 39

Ponca 57, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50

Sandy Creek 42, Shelby/Rising City 30

Sidney 55, Bayard 46

Sioux City, East, Iowa 47, South Sioux City 31

Southern 37, Deshler 27

Southern Valley 41, Overton 40

Summerland 54, Boyd County 18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Red Cloud 27

Superior 36, Wilber-Clatonia 20

Sutton 42, Lincoln Christian 17

Syracuse 35, Raymond Central 34

Tekamah-Herman 43, Twin River 29

Thayer Central 35, Fairbury 23

Twin Loup 55, Brady 25

Wallace 59, Hyannis 27

Wayne 45, Columbus Lakeview 27

West Holt 52, Burwell 29

York 62, Lexington 28

Cattle Trail Tournament

Championship

Wauneta-Palisade 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 51

Fifth Place

Southwest 38, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 23

Seventh Place

Hitchcock County 40, Dundy County-Stratton 23

Third Place

Medicine Valley 42, Arapahoe 39

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

Scottsbluff 58, Evanston, Wyo. 45

