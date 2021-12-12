HS Basketball Scores (Tuesday, Dec. 11)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday Dec. 11.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arcadia-Loup City 45, Central Valley 33
Archbishop Bergan 56, Aquinas 47
Ashland-Greenwood 70, Louisville 29
Axtell 65, Harvard 17
Beatrice 44, Aurora 30
Bellevue West 53, Lincoln Pius X 50
Bennington 68, Omaha Gross Catholic 50
Bloomfield 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 36
Brady 72, Twin Loup 48
Bridgeport 64, Sutherland 32
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Lawrence-Nelson 25
Burwell 43, West Holt 30
Chadron 60, Gering 40
Conestoga 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46
Cornerstone Christian 65, Whiting, Iowa 17
Crofton 60, Guardian Angels 44
Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Kenesaw 31
Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Wausa 49
Elkhorn South 64, Lincoln High 42
Elkhorn Valley 59, CWC 14
Elm Creek 44, Ansley-Litchfield 37
Fairbury 35, Thayer Central 32
Fillmore Central 54, David City 25
Freeman 58, Falls City 24
Garden County 45, Crawford 36
Grand Island 50, Blue Valley, Kan. 31
Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 35
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 65, Minatare 41
Harlan, Iowa 68, Blair 64
Hastings 50, Alliance 47
Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Blue Hill 33
Howells/Dodge 60, Oakland-Craig 54
Hyannis 59, Wallace 52
Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 52, Ponca 48
Johnson County Central 66, Pawnee City 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 72, Randolph 29
Lincoln Christian 71, Sutton 33
Lincoln East 50, Gretna 44
Lincoln North Star 73, Omaha Burke 54
Lincoln Northeast 82, Omaha Northwest 47
Lincoln Southeast 60, Millard South 55
Lincoln Southwest 78, Omaha South 59
Loomis 67, Bertrand 43
Madison 53, St. Edward 44
Malcolm 57, Cross County 55
McCook 51, Norton, Kan. 43
Milford 60, Lincoln Lutheran 53
Millard North 74, Papillion-LaVista 60
Mitchell 57, Hemingford 36
Morrill 58, Kimball 26
Norfolk Catholic 49, Battle Creek 36
North Platte 63, Elkhorn North 50
North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Hershey 27
O’Neill 55, Adams Central 36
Ogallala 64, Chase County 36
Omaha Benson 56, Fremont 43
Omaha Central 72, Kearney 60
Omaha Concordia 60, Omaha Roncalli 55
Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Millard West 56
Omaha North 67, Columbus 41
Omaha Westside 86, Norfolk 44
Overton 65, Southern Valley 33
Papillion-LaVista South 82, Omaha Bryan 48
Pierce 55, Hartington-Newcastle 17
Plainview 72, Osmond 64
Plattsmouth 62, Schuyler 20
Potter-Dix 43, Paxton 30
Ralston 59, Norris 51
Raymond Central 48, Syracuse 40
Sandhills/Thedford 49, North Central 37
Sandy Creek 50, Shelby/Rising City 13
Seward 44, Grand Island Northwest 32
Sidney 61, Bayard 43
Sioux City, East, Iowa 78, South Sioux City 45
South Loup 58, Pleasanton 42
Southern 71, Deshler 23
Spalding Academy 66, Cedar Bluffs 16
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Red Cloud 42
Tekamah-Herman 82, Twin River 41
Tri County 31, Centennial 29
Wayne 68, Columbus Lakeview 38
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Superior 33
York 63, Lexington 45
Cattle Trail Tournament
Championship
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Hitchcock County 39
Fifth Place
Southwest 44, Arapahoe 38
Seventh Place
Wauneta-Palisade 34, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 24
Third Place
Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Medicine Valley 36
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
Scottsbluff 77, Evanston, Wyo. 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 56, O’Neill 29
Alliance 44, Hot Springs, S.D. 34
Archbishop Bergan 57, Aquinas 23
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Louisville 33
Bellevue East 68, Grand Island 18
Bellevue West 53, Lincoln Pius X 50, OT
Bridgeport 78, Sutherland 29
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 29
Centennial 53, Tri County 26
Central Valley 45, Arcadia-Loup City 26
Chase County 50, Ogallala 37
College View Academy 59, Elba 47
Columbus 61, Omaha North 17
Columbus Scotus 38, Humphrey St. Francis 36
Crawford 66, Garden County 32
David City 52, Fillmore Central 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 31, Kenesaw 23
Douglas County West 53, Omaha Concordia 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Wausa 40
Elkhorn 55, Omaha Roncalli 34
Elkhorn North 77, North Platte 32
Elkhorn Valley 60, CWC 21
Elm Creek 41, Ansley-Litchfield 22
Falls City 42, Freeman 20
Fremont 64, Omaha Benson 27
Gering 48, Chadron 30
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Omaha Duchesne Academy 49
Grand Island Northwest 44, Seward 34
Gretna 45, Lincoln East 27
Guardian Angels 48, Crofton 35
Hastings St. Cecilia 45, Blue Hill 23
Hershey 51, North Platte St. Patrick’s 50
Johnson County Central 41, Pawnee City 17
Kimball 53, Morrill 38
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Randolph 27
Lincoln High 63, Elkhorn South 20
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Milford 19
Lincoln North Star 56, Omaha Burke 51
Lincoln Northeast 58, Omaha Northwest 34
Lincoln Southwest 70, Omaha South 21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Conestoga 14
Loomis 48, Bertrand 30
Madison 39, St. Edward 11
Malcolm 60, Cross County 24
McCook 51, Lakin, Kan. 38
Mead 58, Omaha Mercy 39
Millard North 56, Papillion-LaVista 26
Millard South 78, Lincoln Southeast 28
Millard West 45, Omaha Marian 41
Minatare 44, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 35
Mitchell 40, Hemingford 35
Niobrara/Verdigre 56, Bloomfield 39
North Central 41, Sandhills/Thedford 22
Oakland-Craig 47, Howells/Dodge 29
Omaha Central 60, Kearney 47
Omaha Gross Catholic 40, Bennington 37
Papillion-LaVista South 83, Omaha Bryan 10
Paxton 54, Potter-Dix 10
Pierce 58, Hartington-Newcastle 23
Plainview 54, Osmond 49
Plattsmouth 51, Schuyler 21
Pleasanton 49, South Loup 39
Ponca 57, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 50
Sandy Creek 42, Shelby/Rising City 30
Sidney 55, Bayard 46
Sioux City, East, Iowa 47, South Sioux City 31
Southern 37, Deshler 27
Southern Valley 41, Overton 40
Summerland 54, Boyd County 18
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Red Cloud 27
Superior 36, Wilber-Clatonia 20
Sutton 42, Lincoln Christian 17
Syracuse 35, Raymond Central 34
Tekamah-Herman 43, Twin River 29
Thayer Central 35, Fairbury 23
Twin Loup 55, Brady 25
Wallace 59, Hyannis 27
Wayne 45, Columbus Lakeview 27
West Holt 52, Burwell 29
York 62, Lexington 28
Cattle Trail Tournament
Championship
Wauneta-Palisade 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 51
Fifth Place
Southwest 38, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 23
Seventh Place
Hitchcock County 40, Dundy County-Stratton 23
Third Place
Medicine Valley 42, Arapahoe 39
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
Scottsbluff 58, Evanston, Wyo. 45
