Monday Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds, mild weather to start the week

Mild weather is on tap as we start the work week as temperatures will be settling into the 50s to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday for most of the state, with temperatures surging into the low 60s to low to mid 70s on Wednesday as a powerful low pressure system barrels through the state. Outside of Wednesday, the weather looks to be fairly quiet this week.

Into Monday, mostly clear skies are expected through the overnight hours with mostly to partly sunny skies expected through the day on Monday as high clouds filter through the state. No moisture is expected as we start the week.

High cloud cover is expected to slide through the state on Monday, so we should see a mix of sun and clouds to start the work week. (KOLN)

Low temperatures into early Monday morning will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s across the state. The coolest readings are expected across western and southwestern Nebraska, with lows remaining about 5° to 10° above normal for central and eastern Nebraska.

Afternoon highs on Monday should reach into the 50s to near 60° for most. Northeastern Nebraska will be cooler thanks to a thicker snow-pack that will still be on the ground, holding temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. With a mix of sun and clouds and light southerly and southeasterly winds, it should be a nice start to the week.

Temperatures will stay well above average into Tuesday and potentially will be approaching record territory for some. The record in Lincoln is 61° set back in 1888 - 132 years ago! The forecast is 59° - so we’ll get close but may fall just short if the forecast pans out.

The weather into Wednesday will be interesting as a powerful low pressure system rolls through the region. We’ll have to continue to monitor the forecast for strong winds, rain, thunderstorms, MAYBE some isolated severe storms, as well as some snow on the back end of the system. Right now, the biggest impact with this system looks to be the wind.

Winds will be VERY STRONG out of the south into Wednesday afternoon for central and eastern Nebraska, with some wind gusts as high as 50 MPH or more possible. Winds will quickly swing to the north and northwest on the back-side of that system into Wednesday night, but will remain very strong. As the system quickly pulls out of the area, winds should decrease by the overnight hours and into Thursday.

The strong winds will push temperatures into record territory for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska with forecast highs in the low to mid 70s. The record for Wednesday in Lincoln is 64° and the forecast is almost 10° warmer than that. If we reach the 70s, it would mark just the 9th time since 1887 that Lincoln has reached 70° or warmer during the month of December. Temperatures as you head east won’t be quite as warm, though highs will reach to the mid 50s to mid 60s across central Nebraska, with 30s and 40s in the far west.

Past Wednesday, temperatures will retreat to the mid 40s for both Thursday and Friday - still a few degrees above average. The coldest day out of the next week looks to be next Saturday as cold high pressure settles into the state with lows in the mid teens Saturday morning and afternoon highs only in the low 30s.

Chances for rain or snow this week are pretty scant, with a small chance for some showers or isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The forecast into next weekend looks mainly dry, but some models do show some pieces of energy sliding through the area that could lead to some rain or snow showers across the area - that chance right now though looks very small.

