Advertisement

Nebraska volleyball defeats Texas; advances to Final Four

(KOLNKGIN)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball defeated Texas in the Austin Regional Final on Saturday, 3-1 (25-19, 25-23. 23-25, 25-21).

With the win the Huskers advance to play #3 Pittsburgh in the semifinals on Dec. 16 in Columbus, Ohio.

On the other side of the bracket #1 Louisville plays #4 Wisconsin.

The last time Nebraska was in the final four was in 2018 where the Huskers lost to Stanford in the championship match.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Crash north of Mead kills two, injures two others
A Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Friday night.
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents, cruiser hit
Unknown individual shoots at household in south Lincoln
Former Hy-Vee employee accused of faking purchases to steal $20,000 from register

Latest News

HS Basketball Scores (Tuesday, Dec. 11)
Markowski leads huskers to win
Markowski powers Huskers to 10-0 start
Nebraska women's basketball moves to 10-0.
Nebraska women's basketball moves to 10-0
High School Basketball (12/10/2021)
High School Basketball (12/10/2021)