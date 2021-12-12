Nebraska volleyball defeats Texas; advances to Final Four

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball defeated Texas in the Austin Regional Final on Saturday, 3-1 (25-19, 25-23. 23-25, 25-21).

With the win the Huskers advance to play #3 Pittsburgh in the semifinals on Dec. 16 in Columbus, Ohio.

On the other side of the bracket #1 Louisville plays #4 Wisconsin.

The last time Nebraska was in the final four was in 2018 where the Huskers lost to Stanford in the championship match.

