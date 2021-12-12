Advertisement

Two killed in car accident in Hastings

Two unidentified individuals were killed in a two car accident Sunday morning in Hastings
By Joe Scanlan
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Early Sunday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two car accident at the intersection of 12th Street and Blaine Avenue in Hastings.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one vehicle was traveling north on Blaine, when it collided with the other car.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the two passengers of the car that was hit, dead.

The two passengers in the car that caused the accident were transported to Mary Lanning by ambulance.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

