Advertisement

Breidenbach sidelined with leg injury

Wilhelm Breidenbach
Wilhelm Breidenbach(Jordyn Senstock/Nebraska Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday that freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach will most likely miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a leg injury suffered during the second half of Nebraska’s game against Michigan on Dec. 7.

“It is disappointing to see Wilhelm’s season end this early because of an injury,” Hoiberg said. “He was an important part of our rotation and impacted the game in a number of ways. Knowing the competitor that he is, Wilhelm will attack his rehab and come back stronger than ever.”

Breidenbach, a 6-foot-10, 227-pound forward from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., had played in each of Nebraska’s first 10 games, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Nebraska returns to action next Sunday, Dec. 19, when the Huskers host Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. central and the game will be on BTN and on the Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen-year-old man struck by pickup and killed
Nebraska volleyball defeats Texas; advances to Final Four
Two killed in car accident in Hastings
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Crash north of Mead kills two, injures two others
The Holiday season is in full swing and with that, houses around Lincoln have their Christmas...
Lincoln man puts together Facebook page on interesting Christmas lights

Latest News

HS Basketball Scores (Tuesday, Dec. 11)
Nebraska volleyball defeats Texas; advances to Final Four
Markowski leads huskers to win
Markowski powers Huskers to 10-0 start
Nebraska women's basketball moves to 10-0.
Nebraska women's basketball moves to 10-0