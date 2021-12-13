Breidenbach sidelined with leg injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday that freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach will most likely miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a leg injury suffered during the second half of Nebraska’s game against Michigan on Dec. 7.

“It is disappointing to see Wilhelm’s season end this early because of an injury,” Hoiberg said. “He was an important part of our rotation and impacted the game in a number of ways. Knowing the competitor that he is, Wilhelm will attack his rehab and come back stronger than ever.”

Breidenbach, a 6-foot-10, 227-pound forward from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., had played in each of Nebraska’s first 10 games, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Nebraska returns to action next Sunday, Dec. 19, when the Huskers host Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. central and the game will be on BTN and on the Huskers Radio Network.

