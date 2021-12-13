Firefighters put out small fire inside Paramount Linen Sunday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue put out a small fire inside a Lincoln laundry business late Sunday night.

Crews were originally called out to a fire alarm at Paramount Linen a little after 10 p.m. near 27th and F Streets. LFR tells 10/11 NOW someone inside a neighboring business heard the alarms sounding and called 9-1-1.

LFR says the first-arriving crews had smoke showing from the business and upgraded the call. Once inside, firefighters discovered a basket of linens that were on fire.

LFR says there was minimal damage, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the second fire at Paramount Linen in less than a year. Back on July 9th, a three-alarm fire caused extensive damage to the business.

