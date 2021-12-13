Lincoln woman causes $33,000 in damages during drunken bout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 54-year-old woman for attempted first degree assault, felony mischief and a DUI on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Witherbee Blvd on a report of a vehicle that collided with a residence just after 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they contacted 54-year-old Christine Prokop in a black 2019 Chrysler 300 sedan. The victim, a 46-year-old man, reported that Prokop had followed him to this location and struck the back of the Jeep he was driving with her vehicle causing around $8,000 in damage.

The victim exited the Jeep and Prokop then tried to hit him with the vehicle by driving through the yard. The victim was able to avoid being struck and no injuries were reported. Prokop then backed her vehicle into the residence causing approximately $25,000 damage.

Officers observed Prokop appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and she was taken into custody. At the jail, she submitted to a formal breath test which indicated her alcohol level was .169. Prokop was arrested for felony Criminal Mischief, Attempted First Degree Assault and DUI.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.