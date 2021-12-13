Love the Locals Holiday Market helps local businesses during the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -More than 1,000 people attended the eighth annual Love the Locals Holiday Market on Sunday. Local businesses were on display as people shopped within the community and helped those businesses who are still working to stay open during the pandemic.

The holiday market created a first time opportunity for businesses like Kumawave, a local clothing brand, to get in front of thousands of customers. AJ Wiley, the owner of Kumawave, uses art that he draws by hand and creates t-shirts, hats, and other products. Today was his first time as a vendor at a local market after starting his business last year.

“This is actually the first time I get to see people excited to see my work and see faces and talk to people and my customers,” Wiley said.

Wiley started the business shortly after graduating college. His goal was to work for larger brands like Patagonia or North Face, but he had a difficult time landing a job. He used his drawing skills and put his artwork on social media, eventually put the art on clothing, and created his very own brand.

“All of my work is hand drawn,” said Wiley. “I try to draw everyday.”

Kumawave was one of nearly 65 vendors at the holiday market held at the Bay. Love the Locals was founded by four local business owners wanting to support the community.

“What makes Love the Locals so cool is that the community, people, and shoppers they show up,” said Heather Eigsti, co-founder of Love the Locals. “And they’re always here. I mean it’s hopping. There is a lot of people.”

Last year’s Holiday Market was virtual, but this year the founders and AJ said they are excited to be attending the market in person

“When people can’t look at something in person or they can’t hold it or see,” Eigsti said. “It’s just so much harder to sell only online.”

“It’s been a huge blessing and I’m stoked to be here, and have people actually interested in my stuff,” Wiley said.

Love the Locals had several sponsors for their holiday market, including Union Bank and Trust. They plan to donate their profit from Sunday back to the local community.

