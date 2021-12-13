Advertisement

LPD investigate burglary at Tennis Center Club; juvenile arrested in connection

(Phil Anderson)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at Woods Tennis Center Club that happened Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Woods Tennis Center Club at 401 S 33rd Street on an alarm at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a window shattered and that someone had gained entry into the building.

The director reported that the office had been ransacked and gift cards, cash and checks had been stolen. Officers reviewed security video that showed two individuals enter the building, steal items, and damage a vending machine. 

In total, there was an estimated $800 damage to the building and an undisclosed loss. 

On Saturday, officers made contact with a 16-year-old male on an unrelated call for service just before 11 p.m. Officers determined that this was the same male seen in the video from this burglary.

The 16-year-old was arrested for Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools and turned over to the Youth Services Center.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen-year-old man struck by pickup and killed
Two killed in car accident in Hastings
Megan Phipps and her boyfriend, Dillon bringing baby Reese home from the hospital. Reese spent...
Youngest-born surviving infant at Bryan Health discharged from hospital
Nebraska volleyball defeats Texas; advances to Final Four
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal crash north of Mead has killed two people...
Crash north of Mead kills two, injures two others

Latest News

Lajuan Jones started his sentence on October 31, 2017. He was sentenced to eight to 10 years on...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Long-term care facility staffing struggles continue in Nebraska
Long-term care facility staffing struggles continue in Nebraska
A1 Automotive shows appreciation to teachers.
Auto repair shop plans to give ten K-8 teachers $1,000 credits for repair work
Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands hugs former officer Sarah Williams after Williams spoke at the...
Former Lincoln Police Officer brings to light alleged sexual harassment and discrimination within the department
Former Lincoln Police officer alleges enduring harassment and discrimination within department
Former Lincoln Police officer alleges enduring harassment and discrimination within department