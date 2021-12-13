LPD investigate burglary at Tennis Center Club; juvenile arrested in connection

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at Woods Tennis Center Club that happened Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Woods Tennis Center Club at 401 S 33rd Street on an alarm at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a window shattered and that someone had gained entry into the building.

The director reported that the office had been ransacked and gift cards, cash and checks had been stolen. Officers reviewed security video that showed two individuals enter the building, steal items, and damage a vending machine.

In total, there was an estimated $800 damage to the building and an undisclosed loss.

On Saturday, officers made contact with a 16-year-old male on an unrelated call for service just before 11 p.m. Officers determined that this was the same male seen in the video from this burglary.

The 16-year-old was arrested for Burglary and Possession of Burglar’s Tools and turned over to the Youth Services Center.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.