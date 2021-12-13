Mild and dry on Tuesday; Record warmth, strong winds, and isolated severe weather into Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours will bring us a wide range of weather including record warmth, extremely strong winds, thunderstorms, severe storms, as well as areas of snow and blowing snow. So, needless to say, there’s a lot to unpack from this forecast.

Into Tuesday, the weather should remain fairly quiet with more mild weather across the state. Look for more clouds with partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Those clouds will likely limit our temperatures by a few degrees, but we’ll still be almost 20° above normal by Tuesday afternoon.

Quiet weather is expected for Tuesday with mild temperatures. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain a few degrees cooler into northeastern Nebraska where we continue to melt some of last week’s snow, but most of the state should see temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon with south winds at 10 to 20 MPH.

More mild weather is expected for Tuesday with highs in the 50s to low 60s. (KOLN)

Things turn interesting as we head into the day on Wednesday as a powerful low pressure system barrels through the state. Winds will likely be the main impact from this system as widespread strong winds are expected through the day. High Wind Watches are in place across the state from 9 AM to 9 PM on Wednesday as sustained winds between 20 and 40 MPH are expected with top end wind gusts possibly approaching 70 MPH at times.

Wind gusts could approach 70 MPH at times on Wednesday. (KOLN)

While we won’t see those high end gusts at all times, most of the state will likely see wind gusts between 30 and 50 MPH throughout most of the day. Initially those winds will be from the south, driving unseasonably warm air into the state. By Wednesday evening though, as that low pressure system swings through the state, winds will quickly swing around to the west and northwest. Winds should then begin to decrease by late Wednesday night as the system quickly pulls out of the area. Strong winds through the day will blow around holiday decorations, trash cans, deck furniture, and anything that isn’t tied down. Strong winds could also lead to tree damage as well as power outages for some areas. And then in addition to the strong winds, extremely dry conditions will lead to high fire danger on Wednesday, so any fire that potentially ignites could become uncontrollable very quickly.

Widespread strong winds are expected through most of Wednesday. (KOLN)

As mentioned, the strong southerly winds will pull unseasonably warm air into the state with afternoon highs forecast to reach the low 60s to low 70s across central and eastern Nebraska. These numbers will get close to records for central Nebraska while shattering records for the Lincoln and Omaha metros.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 60s and 70s for most of the coverage area. (KOLN)

Record highs are expected for many of us by Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

On top of the warmth and wind, thunderstorms and isolated severe storms will be possible into Wednesday afternoon and evening. The SPC has outlined extreme eastern parts of the state under a marginal risk for severe weather as thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado or two.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across far eastern Nebraska on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Storms are expected to develop on the leading edge of the frontal boundary into Wednesday afternoon across central Nebraska. Storms are then expected to VERY QUICKLY move east across eastern Nebraska into Wednesday evening. Damaging winds will already be possible without the thunderstorms, but damaging wind gusts associated with these thunderstorms will also be possible. There will also be some tornado threat given the amount of shear in the atmosphere.

In addition, wind blown snow and perhaps even some near-blizzard conditions will be possible on the back-end of this system across parts of western and northern Nebraska towards Wednesday night. Accumulations should be very minor, but visibility could be greatly impacted by the combination of strong winds and light snow.

Showers and thunderstorms should develop along the leading edge of a low pressure system into Wednesday afternoon with some isolated strong to severe storms possible. Wind driven snow is then possible on the back end of this system towards Wednesday night. (KOLN)

As the low pressure system finally scoots away from us and the wind settles down, we’ll see cooler temperatures into Thursday - but still above average for mid-December. Look for highs to fall back to the 40s to near 50° on Thursday and again on Friday.

Cooler temperatures arrive into Thursday with highs in the 40s for most. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps temperatures generally above average with our coldest day coming on Saturday with temperatures dipping into the teens to start the day and into the mid 30s by the afternoon.

Near record and record highs are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler, but still above normal weather through the rest of the week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.