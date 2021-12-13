Monday Forecast: Mild start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first half of this week will be seasonably mild to warm with temperatures well above average for this time of the year. Near record and record high temperatures are likely for parts of the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Windy conditions as well as a chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the 50s for much of the area. This is well above average for mid-December. Winds look to be mild and variable.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably mild with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Highs temperatures will be around 50 to 60. Some locations may be close to their record high for December 14th.

Wednesday is the day to watch this week. A strong storm system looks to move through the area. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. A High Wind Watch is in effect for most of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Sustained winds at 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are possible. High temperatures look to range from the mid 30s in part of the panhandle to the low 70s in Southeast Nebraska. Some locations, like Lincoln and Omaha, could set a new record high temperature for December 15th. Rain and snow is possible in Northwest Nebraska and into the panhandle. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in Eastern Nebraska. At this time, there is not a severe weather threat, but that could change so stay tuned.

Colder, but still above average for much of the second half of the week. Saturday will likely be the coldest day this week. Thursday through Sunday look to be dry at this time.

