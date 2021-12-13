Advertisement

Thieves cause $25,000 in damage after attempted ATM theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to the ATM at University of Nebraska Credit Union at 301 N 52nd Street on an attempted theft from the ATM on Saturday just before 7 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the ATM had been pried open causing around $25,000 damage. The manager reported that the parties were unable to access the money and there was no loss at this time.

Officers reviewed video and observed an individual in a white Ford F350 to attempt to gain access to the ATM. Officers checked the area and located that truck in the 300 block of N 50th Street unoccupied. Officers contacted the owner of the truck who reported it had been stolen from the 1000 block of N 63rd Street sometime over the last few days.

Officers processed both scenes for evidence, canvassed the area, and are analyzing video.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

