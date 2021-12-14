Auto repair shop plans to give ten K-8 teachers $1,000 credits for repair work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For teachers who have shown up for their students during the pandemic, A1 Automotive plans to give 10 of them $1,000 credits as a Christmas gift.

Kendall Warnock is the owner of A1 Automotive and a Teammate’s mentor at Culler Middle School. He always thinks of ways to give back to the community.

“I was going through the hallway, and I just seen a teacher that had his face down in his palms. I didn’t quite know what to think about that,” Warnock said.

Warnock and his wife have three children. Some of their family members are teachers, so he personally and professionally wanted to show appreciation and honor them.

He decided to help some of the same teachers he passes in the hallway by giving ten Lincoln elementary and middle school teachers $1,000 credits each. It can go toward any repair service of their choice in the new year, such as tire work or even brake repair.

“Whether that’s helping them get to and from work with a dependable vehicle that we helped repair, getting their kids to schools or to functions, or to vacations with their families,” Warnock said. “We wanted to make a difference in teachers’ lives.”

According to Nebraska’s State Education Association, nearly 88% of teachers have reported a staff shortage in their school district. It is a difficult challenge during the pandemic, and Warnock sees the pain and exhaustion in their faces.

“Teachers have been through a lot, and I just want to make sure that we, with a small business in downtown Lincoln, honor them the best that we can,” Warnock said.

A1 Automotive is accepting nominations for teachers from the public until Monday, Dec. 20. Nominations can be sent to the A1 Automotive email address, with the name of the teacher and why they should be nominated. Warnock will pick ten teachers in a drawing on Christmas Day.

