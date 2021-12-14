Advertisement

Bellevue Public Schools closed, OPS plans remote-learning day Wednesday due to windy weather

Council Bluffs planning early dismissal Wednesday
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools, districts, and some businesses were announcing plans to close Wednesday in anticipation of the dangerously high winds that could bring record-high temperatures to the Omaha-metro.

Omaha Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that it would cancel in-person classes and other school activities Wednesday in anticipation of “inclement weather.”

Greetings OPS Families:

Due to the predicted inclement weather, Omaha Public Schools is canceling in-person classes and school related activities for tomorrow. It will be a remote learning day for all OPS students. Omaha Public Schools Foundation Kids Club is also closed.

All students will experience “live” or synchronous teaching and learning in the morning, with teacher availability for questions later in the day. Teachers will take attendance. More specific information will be coming from your child’s teacher(s).

Elementary Students

Elementary students will begin their day at 9 a.m. with a morning check in.

Secondary Students

Secondary students will follow a shortened class scheduled with specific times depending on a block or nine-period schedule. Secondary students will begin at 8:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your child’s teacher.

Please stay safe and warm.

Omaha Public Schools letter to families

*ATTENTION FAMILIES* ﻿Omaha Public Schools will have a REMOTE learning day for students and staff on Dec. 15th due to inclement weather. Questions? Click here: www.ops.org

Posted by Omaha Public Schools on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Public Schools announced that they would be fully closed on Wednesday “due to some very unique forecasted weather,” noting “there are numerous factors that go into these decisions.”

Council Bluffs Public Schools announced early dismissal plans for Wednesday.

Fremont Public Schools will also be letting school out early, including Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran Schools.

Other schools, organizations, and businesses were also posting closings Tuesday evening.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Get the latest updates here

While temperatures could reach as high as 73 degrees, the 6 First Alert Weather team is predicting strong winds with gusts of up to 75 miles per hour in some parts of the Omaha-metro and the threat of a few strong to severe storms developing and moving northeast incredibly quickly.

A high wind warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Power outages and wind damage are expected, with high fire danger as well.

Q&A: Details about Wednesday’s 6 First Alert Day

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

