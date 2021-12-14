Tuesday Forecast: Calm before the storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday will be a nice and a relatively calm day with near record highs possible. A very intense low pressure system will move into the Plains on Wednesday bringing very high winds and the possibility for a few showers and thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska.

High wind warning has been issued for the entire state of Nebraska on Wednesday. The warning begins at 9 AM and will end at 9 PM Wednesday evening. Wind gusts 60 to 70 mph with a few gusts over 70 mph will be possible. Today is the day to prepare for potentially damaging winds on Wednesday. Secure lawn furniture, trash cans and Christmas decorations. Power outages and falling tree branches will be possible. If you are traveling on Wednesday, be prepared for blowing objects and reduced visibility due to blowing dust.

Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible, especially Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Forecast wind gusts around 3 PM on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Potential wind gusts in the Lincoln area Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny for the Lincoln are on Tuesday with a near record high possible. The high will be around 60 degrees and the record high for today in Lincoln is 61 degrees set in 1888. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Mild temperatures expected Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, breezy and mild Tuesday night with the low in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

Well above average Low temperatures Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

High wind warning on Wednesday from 9 AM to 9 PM. South-southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a new record high of 71 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The record high in Lincoln on Wednesday is 64 set in 2002. As the cold front sweeps through eastern Nebraska, there will be a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm is possible in extreme eastern Nebraska.

Record highs likely on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will not be as windy, but it will be cooler and mostly sunny. Dry conditions expected Thursday through Monday.

Mainly dry conditions expected Thursday through Monday with temperatures at or above average. (1011 Weather)

