A central Nebraska slice of paradise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to the Comstock Premier Lodge, you’ll not only see bison and elk, but you’ll be treated to great food, lodging and hospitality.

We recently visited the Comstock Premier Lodge near Sargent, and talked with the owner, Roxanne Huggins. She and her husband Mitch worked in the insurance business for years, but decided to purchase the lodge over a decade ago, for something fun to do in retirement. “We are a year round bed and breakfast,” Huggins said. “We have 10 rooms, and we can sleep up to 34 people. You can expect to not have anyone around, unless it’s possibly another guest. We are a slice of heaven; we have a great view, and just below the deck are bison.”

There are many unique features of the lodge. “One of our most popular activities is bison and elk tours,” Huggins said. “We actually take you out on our 3,000 acre ranch to see bison. Then we come back to the lodge where there is a herd of elk. Depending on the time of year, we can take you in to feed the elk. We have a lot of folks that come here because we are a 1/2 hour from the Calamus Reservoir. It’s a place with a big yard. Kids and play and do whatever they want to.”

The lodge also features exceptional hunting experiences. “We get hunters from all over the world,” Huggins said. The grounds feature a wide range of species to hunt, including bison, elk, deer, turkey, quail, dove, prairie chicken, and pheasant. There is additional small game and predator hunting available. “Almost every hunter that comes here says they’ve never been to a nicer hunting facility, and they’ve never stayed in a nicer lodge,” Huggins said.

The lodge features a store made by Huggins. “When hunters are in the blinds, I have a little time on my hands,” Huggins said. “In the summer, I grow a huge garden, and I can all of my produce. We sell that, along with leather work that I make.”

Be sure to check out the Comstock Premier Lodge, that offers many fun adventures, and there are many activities to do around the Lodge in towns like Taylor, Broken Bow, Comstock and Sargent.

