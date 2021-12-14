Advertisement

Domann named AP Second-Team All-American

The Coaches and Players of the 2021 Nebraska Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
Published: Dec. 13, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska senior nickel back JoJo Domann was honored for his outstanding 2021 season on Monday, being named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Domann was listed as a defensive back on the second team, and was one of the nation’s most versatile defenders throughout his Nebraska career. The Colorado Springs, Colo., native played in 10 games in 2021 before being sidelined for the final two contests and made 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. Domann also had two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles on the season.

Domann was also recently honored as a second-team All-American by Pro Football Focus as a Flex player, and on Sunday was named the Nebraska Defensive MVP and the winner of the Tom Novak Award.

Domann is the first Husker to earn All-America recognition from a major selector since Ameer Abdullah, Randy Gregory and De’Mornay Pierson-El each earned second-team All-America accolades following the 2014 season.

