Inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Lajuan Jones did not report to work Monday morning. There was also an indication that the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed near 27th and O Street.

Jones started his sentence on Oct. 31, 2017. He was sentenced to eight to 10 years on burglary and theft charges out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of February 11, 2022.

Jones is a 41-year old black man. He is 6′ tall, 210 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

