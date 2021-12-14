Long-term care facility staffing struggles continue in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now across Nebraska, there are thousands of job openings in long-term care facilities. It’s an industry that has felt the effects of COVID since the beginning and it’s still taking its toll.

Industry experts said while other areas of healthcare have seen a slight comeback, theirs seems to be nowhere in sight.

Statewide Nebraska is down about 10% of its pre-pandemic staffing for long-term care and assisted living facilities. Ideally, it’s got anywhere from 33,000 to 34,000 employees.

“We saw it dip as low as below 29,000 and it’s slightly bumped barely up to 30,000,” said Jalene Carpenter the President and CEO of the Nebraska Healthcare Association.

New data gathered by AARP shows that last month nearly one-third of the nation’s nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses or aids. That marks the worst staffing shortage since the government started keeping track of that data in May of 2020.

“A lot of other sectors saw a big dip with COVID but they’re recovering at a much more rapid rate,” Carpenter said. “Where we’re still seeing a decline with a portion of that drop-off happening in the latter half of 2021.”

Carpenter said the problem stems from a variety of different places, like burnout, but a big factor is also pay. Raises for workers can’t come from raising expenses for residents.

“We have to remain competitive we have to raise our wages we don’t have the ability to raise our prices,” Carpenter said. “That really only comes from an increase in our Medicaid provider rate and you know that’s really where we’re hamstrung we can’t even be competitive in the workforce market to attract and retain those folks.”

The biggest dip they’ve seen was this summer, at about 5,000 open jobs. Around the same time, that vaccine mandates were announced.

According to that same AARP data. At the end of October that 73.4% of healthcare staff was fully vaccinated. That’s higher than five of the six states surrounding us, only Colorado was higher at 87.2%.

To help with the staffing shortages states like New York and Minnesota have activated National Guard members to help. 10/11 NOW reached out to the Nebraska National Guard who said they don’t have anyone activated in a role like that.

