LSO: One person dead in overnight house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has died after an overnight house fire in northwestern Lancaster County.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Monday night at a home near NW 84th & W Davey Road, just a few miles north of Raymond, and roughly a mile from Branched Oak Lake.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the information to 10/11 NOW, saying an autopsy has been ordered and that the person who died has not yet been identified.

LSO says the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, along with the sheriff’s office. LSO says the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and the home is a total loss.

The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Volunteer firefighters from three different departments (Raymond, Malcolm and Valparaiso) all responded to the fire.

More updates are expected from the sheriff’s office at Tuesday morning’s media briefing.

