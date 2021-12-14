Massive fire takes over Main Street in downtown Malvern

MALVERN, Iowa (WOWT) - A massive fire is threatening downtown Malvern. There are multiple crews from surrounding counties working to save Main Street.

The blaze has already taken out an iconic business, crews have been battling since early evening.

“We have multiple, multiple, multiple county alarms going off. With departments coming from as far as Elliot and Essex to fight this fire,” said Larry Hurst, Mills County Emergency Management Director.

Mulholland’s Grocery store was engulfed.

“The main thing is the danger. We had the roof fail and when the roof failed of course oxygen gets to that and we had a massive flare-up,” said Hurst.

It’s taking massive amounts of water to get this fire under control, tankers coming across the county and beyond.

“Right now we’re just trying to get water to the scene and that’s what you’re seeing behind me here, we have some water opts going down the south side here,” said Hurst.

People in the town watching in disbelief, including Nick Gragg, who works at the grocery store and was alerted of the fire.

“We went to the back and we just thought it was a cardboard fire in the trash,” said Gragg.

They took extinguishers to the dumpster, quickly noticing the building was on fire.

“We tried to stop the fire, but we realized it was way out of our control,” said Gragg.

“This is just devastation for our little town of Malvern, it is just such a hometown that we’re hoping it doesn’t take the whole block,” said Carol Vinton, Mills County Supervisor.

While watching with others, this landmark business looks to be mostly lost.

“We know that Mulholland’s our wonderful grocery store has been a family service for our Malvern, it’s been around for years and it’s got the apartment and it’s also got the bakery. Hopefully, the firewall will be saved so it won’t take out the bar or Kohlls pharmacy,” said Vinton.

Mills County Emergency Management says they don’t yet know where or how the fire started. But they do expect to be battling it into the early morning hours.

