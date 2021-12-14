Advertisement

Nebraska AG Doug Peterson not seeking third term

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Tuesday he has decided not to seek a third term.

“It has been an honor to serve Nebraskans as Attorney General for the last seven years. As I finish my final year in 2022, we will continue to focus on public safety with strong criminal prosecution, emphasize both consumer and environmental protection, and make certain state and federal authorities comply with the boundaries of our state and federal constitutions.”

Peterson said he will likely return to private practice at the conclusion of his time in office.

