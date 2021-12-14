Advertisement

Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry court update

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb. (AP File Photo)
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb. (AP File Photo)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - Lawyers for Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry went back to a federal courtroom in California on Monday afternoon where a judge heard arguments over dismissing or moving the case.

Back in California court, defense attorneys are hoping to have the charges against the Congressman dismissed, and after hearing arguments from both sides, it’s now all up to a federal judge.

Fortenberry is accused of concealing campaign finance information and making false statements to federal authorities after he allegedly accepted illegal campaign funds during a California campaign event and lied about the activity to a federal investigator.

A judge is now considering five motions from his defense, most notably motions to dismiss on lack of venue.

His lawyers claim Fortenberry was not questioned in California and since the alleged offense- didn’t take place there, it’s not a proper location for trial.

Earlier, Gray DC talked with Georgetown law professor Shon Hopwood extensively about the case. He said the DOJ has a long history of enforcing the statute against false statements. He also said he thinks it’s unlikely a judge will dismiss the counts.

“I have motions to dismiss in criminal cases are always an uphill battle because the facts aren’t truly known. And what most judges will say is the facts are should be determined, not by a judge prior to trial, but by a jury at the trial after evidence is presented,” Hopwood said.

It’s unclear when the judge will come back with a ruling.

Gray’s DC Bureau reached out to Fortenberry’s team, but they said they had no comment on Monday’s hearing.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Phipps and her boyfriend, Dillon bringing baby Reese home from the hospital. Reese spent...
Youngest-born surviving infant at Bryan Health discharged from hospital
Two killed in car accident in Hastings
LLCHD reports one additional death from COVID-19
LFR at the scene of a fire inside Paramount Linen near 27th and F Streets.
Firefighters put out small fire inside Paramount Linen Sunday night
Nineteen-year-old man struck by pickup and killed

Latest News

Fortenberry defense questions government motives
Fortenberry’s legal team combatting federal case with integrity-doubting claims
Nebraska State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln shared a photo of the group of state senators,...
Nebraska State Senators climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Patty Pansing Brooks (Nebraska Legislature)
Lincoln state senator announces run for Congress
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Nebraska suing to stop President Biden’s vaccine mandates