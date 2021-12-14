Advertisement

Proposed Nebraska mine might produce more rare elements

NioCorp Developments released a new report showing that rare earth elements are present...
NioCorp Developments released a new report showing that rare earth elements are present throughout the deposit it plans to mine in Nebraska. (PRNewsfoto/NioCorp Developments Ltd.)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The company working to build a mine in southeast Nebraska to extract a rare element used to make steel lighter and stronger said Tuesday it may also be able to produce some of the key ingredients needed to make the powerful magnets used in electric vehicles.

NioCorp Developments released a new report showing that those rare earth elements are present throughout the deposit it plans to mine if it can raise roughly $1 billion to build the project about 80 miles south of Omaha.

But the company won’t know for sure whether it can economically produce those rare earth elements until it does some additional analysis over the next few months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
LSO: One person dead in overnight house fire
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions
The risk dial remains in high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk
Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible,...
Prepare for dangerously high winds and possibly storms on Wednesday
High Wind Warning - Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: Damaging wind, thunderstorms

Latest News

High Wind Warning - Wednesday
Wednesday Forecast: Damaging wind and potential thunderstorms
2021 Results.
Recall election for Saunders County Board member
County warns for the public to be proactive about outdoor items like decorations.
Lancaster County urges people to prepare for a windy Wednesday
County urges preparations for Wednesday wind warnings.
LPS bumps pay for bus drivers, paras amid staffing shortage
LPS bumps pay for bus drivers, paras amid staffing shortage