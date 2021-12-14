Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Blowin’ in the WIND...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful storm system will race across the region on Wednesday...bringing damaging winds...the possibility of severe thunderstorms...and even snow for some...

HIGH WIND WARNINGS will be in effect across the state on Wednesday. Winds over 50 mph will be quite common...with some gusts of 65-to-70 mph possible.

High Wind Warning - Wednesday
High Wind Warning - Wednesday(KOLN)

The combination of high winds and very dry conditions means there will also be high fire danger in the afternoon and evening over parts of southern Nebraska and northern Kansas.

Red Flag Warning - Wednesday
Red Flag Warning - Wednesday(KOLN)

Another potential threat associated with this vigorous storm system will be the possibility of some isolated severe thunderstorms...the Storm Prediction Center has included parts of eastern Nebraska in a “marginal” risk area...so that is also something we will have to keep an eye on Wednesday afternoon.

SPC Outlook - Wednesday
SPC Outlook - Wednesday(KOLN)

High temperatures for much of the state on Wednesday will be quite warm...in the 60s and lower 70s for many when “average” highs are in the upper 30s-to-lower 40s for this time of year. RECORD HIGHS will be possible in many locations...including Lincoln where our record for December 15th is 64° set in 2002.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

Much cooler..much calmer...and much quieter weather is expected for Thursday...with highs mainly in the 40s.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

Looking down the road...more “seasonal” weather is expected over the next week. Saturday looks like the “coolest” of the next seven days...with lots of low-to-mid 40s likely over that stretch. Conditions also look to remain dry after the precipitation chance on Wednesday...and “Astronomical Winter” begins next Tuesday...with Christmas coming up fast !

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

