Advertisement

3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud

Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Brevard County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three people are facing felony voter fraud charges in Florida for reportedly casting multiple ballots in an election.

Court documents list Joan Halstead, 72, Jay Ketcik, 63, and John Rider, 61, all residents of The Villages retirement community in Sumter County.

Halstead is accused of voting in person in Florida during the 2020 presidential election and also casting an absentee ballot in New York.

Court documents do not say in which elections the other two suspects allegedly committed voting fraud.

All three are out on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
LSO: One person dead in overnight house fire
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions
The risk dial remains in high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk
Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible,...
Prepare for dangerously high winds and possibly storms on Wednesday
An enhanced risk for severe weather for eastern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Significant wind...
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Colleges go back to drawing board — again
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
1011 NOW
WINDY WEDNESDAY: Submit your photos and videos
An enhanced risk for severe weather for eastern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. Significant wind...
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind