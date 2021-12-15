HS Basketball scores (Tuesday, Dec. 14)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Dec. 14.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
Ainsworth 72, Valentine 62
Amherst 51, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Anselmo-Merna 47, Overton 39
Arlington 59, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 21
Ashland-Greenwood 81, Conestoga 42
Auburn 53, Louisville 30
Bellevue West 56, Elkhorn South 53
Bertrand 80, Hi-Line 63
Bishop Neumann 47, Aquinas 35
Blair 59, Schuyler 33
Bridgeport 58, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 39
Cambridge 66, Loomis 59
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Deshler 40
Dorchester 33, Harvard 32
Fairbury 38, Centennial 31
Freeman 47, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32
Gibbon 44, Silver Lake 36
Gordon/Rushville 78, Hyannis 39
Hampton 48, Elba 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic 66, Crofton 25
Hartington-Newcastle 51, Tri County Northeast 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Ord 37
Hemingford 68, Hay Springs 45
Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 42
Johnson-Brock 63, Diller-Odell 31
Kearney Catholic 56, Ravenna 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Ponca 44
McCool Junction 56, Heartland Lutheran 24
Millard South 54, Bellevue East 40
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Giltner 48
O’Neill 58, Pierce 53
Omaha Concordia 52, Columbus Scotus 25
Omaha Westside 75, Lincoln Southeast 59
Osmond 52, Creighton 47
Parkview Christian 57, Friend 52
Plainview 52, Madison 51
Potter-Dix 44, Leyton 43
Red Cloud 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Sandy Creek 55, Holdrege 47
Southwest 53, Alma 30
Spalding Academy 60, Palmer 28
St. Edward 56, Winside 29
St. Mary’s 66, Neligh-Oakdale 31
Sterling 46, Meridian 40
Stuart 53, Summerland 36
Sutton 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 29
Wakefield 58, Randolph 30
Wausa 58, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 54
West Holt 64, Chambers 22
Wynot 71, Homer 43
York 35, Elkhorn 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
Adams Central 37, St. Paul 23
Alma 50, Southwest 39
Amherst 53, Arcadia-Loup City 31
Arlington 57, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Bellevue West 63, Elkhorn South 25
Bishop Neumann 53, Aquinas 21
Blair 72, Schuyler 4
Bridgeport 85, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 21
Cambridge 45, Loomis 33
Centura 41, Central Valley 39
Columbus Lakeview 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 13
Creighton 52, Osmond 47
David City 43, Clarkson/Leigh 39
Dorchester 37, Harvard 20
Elkhorn Valley 47, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Malcolm 35
Fairbury 39, Centennial 22
Falls City 38, Southern 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Lewiston 29
Freeman 32, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21
Fullerton 53, Riverside 17
Giltner 43, Nebraska Lutheran 40
Gordon/Rushville 70, Hyannis 12
Hampton 57, Elba 42
Hemingford 48, Hay Springs 30
Hi-Line 45, Bertrand 33
Holdrege 36, Sandy Creek 19
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Pender 54
Johnson County Central 42, Palmyra 27
Johnson-Brock 45, Diller-Odell 35
Leyton 61, Potter-Dix 22
Lincoln Lutheran 41, Seward 22
Maxwell 48, Brady 29
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Sandhills Valley 35
McCook 49, Cozad 39
McCool Junction 64, Heartland Lutheran 25
Minden 54, Central City 19
Nebraska Christian 57, High Plains Community 16
Nebraska City Lourdes 64, Pawnee City 7
Norris 42, Wahoo 39
North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Ogallala 35
Oakland-Craig 52, Winnebago 34
Omaha Benson 49, Omaha Westside 37
Overton 56, Anselmo-Merna 46
Parkview Christian 58, Friend 15
Perkins County 57, Paxton 39
Pierce 43, O’Neill 27
Plainview 56, Madison 26
Ponca 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38
Ravenna 34, Kearney Catholic 33
Rawlins County, Kan. 59, Dundy County-Stratton 23
Scottsbluff 57, Gering 46
Shelby/Rising City 43, Heartland 33
Silver Lake 34, Gibbon 28
Sterling 39, Meridian 27
Summerland 34, Stuart 32
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, South Loup 32
Superior 37, Blue Hill 29
Sutton 53, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 29
Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 19
Tekamah-Herman 67, Whiting, Iowa 24
Wakefield 61, Randolph 21
West Holt 48, CWC 24
Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Red Cloud 37
Wynot 48, Homer 43
York 67, Elkhorn 33
Yutan 34, Fort Calhoun 19
