Advertisement

HS Basketball scores (Tuesday, Dec. 14)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores from Tuesday, Dec. 14.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

Ainsworth 72, Valentine 62

Amherst 51, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Anselmo-Merna 47, Overton 39

Arlington 59, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 21

Ashland-Greenwood 81, Conestoga 42

Auburn 53, Louisville 30

Bellevue West 56, Elkhorn South 53

Bertrand 80, Hi-Line 63

Bishop Neumann 47, Aquinas 35

Blair 59, Schuyler 33

Bridgeport 58, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 39

Cambridge 66, Loomis 59

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Deshler 40

Dorchester 33, Harvard 32

Fairbury 38, Centennial 31

Freeman 47, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32

Gibbon 44, Silver Lake 36

Gordon/Rushville 78, Hyannis 39

Hampton 48, Elba 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 66, Crofton 25

Hartington-Newcastle 51, Tri County Northeast 43

Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Ord 37

Hemingford 68, Hay Springs 45

Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 42

Johnson-Brock 63, Diller-Odell 31

Kearney Catholic 56, Ravenna 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Ponca 44

McCool Junction 56, Heartland Lutheran 24

Millard South 54, Bellevue East 40

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Giltner 48

O’Neill 58, Pierce 53

Omaha Concordia 52, Columbus Scotus 25

Omaha Westside 75, Lincoln Southeast 59

Osmond 52, Creighton 47

Parkview Christian 57, Friend 52

Plainview 52, Madison 51

Potter-Dix 44, Leyton 43

Red Cloud 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Sandy Creek 55, Holdrege 47

Southwest 53, Alma 30

Spalding Academy 60, Palmer 28

St. Edward 56, Winside 29

St. Mary’s 66, Neligh-Oakdale 31

Sterling 46, Meridian 40

Stuart 53, Summerland 36

Sutton 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 29

Wakefield 58, Randolph 30

Wausa 58, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 54

West Holt 64, Chambers 22

Wynot 71, Homer 43

York 35, Elkhorn 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

Adams Central 37, St. Paul 23

Alma 50, Southwest 39

Amherst 53, Arcadia-Loup City 31

Arlington 57, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Bellevue West 63, Elkhorn South 25

Bishop Neumann 53, Aquinas 21

Blair 72, Schuyler 4

Bridgeport 85, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 21

Cambridge 45, Loomis 33

Centura 41, Central Valley 39

Columbus Lakeview 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 13

Creighton 52, Osmond 47

David City 43, Clarkson/Leigh 39

Dorchester 37, Harvard 20

Elkhorn Valley 47, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Malcolm 35

Fairbury 39, Centennial 22

Falls City 38, Southern 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Lewiston 29

Freeman 32, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21

Fullerton 53, Riverside 17

Giltner 43, Nebraska Lutheran 40

Gordon/Rushville 70, Hyannis 12

Hampton 57, Elba 42

Hemingford 48, Hay Springs 30

Hi-Line 45, Bertrand 33

Holdrege 36, Sandy Creek 19

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Pender 54

Johnson County Central 42, Palmyra 27

Johnson-Brock 45, Diller-Odell 35

Leyton 61, Potter-Dix 22

Lincoln Lutheran 41, Seward 22

Maxwell 48, Brady 29

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Sandhills Valley 35

McCook 49, Cozad 39

McCool Junction 64, Heartland Lutheran 25

Minden 54, Central City 19

Nebraska Christian 57, High Plains Community 16

Nebraska City Lourdes 64, Pawnee City 7

Norris 42, Wahoo 39

North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Ogallala 35

Oakland-Craig 52, Winnebago 34

Omaha Benson 49, Omaha Westside 37

Overton 56, Anselmo-Merna 46

Parkview Christian 58, Friend 15

Perkins County 57, Paxton 39

Pierce 43, O’Neill 27

Plainview 56, Madison 26

Ponca 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

Ravenna 34, Kearney Catholic 33

Rawlins County, Kan. 59, Dundy County-Stratton 23

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 46

Shelby/Rising City 43, Heartland 33

Silver Lake 34, Gibbon 28

Sterling 39, Meridian 27

Summerland 34, Stuart 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, South Loup 32

Superior 37, Blue Hill 29

Sutton 53, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 29

Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 19

Tekamah-Herman 67, Whiting, Iowa 24

Wakefield 61, Randolph 21

West Holt 48, CWC 24

Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Red Cloud 37

Wynot 48, Homer 43

York 67, Elkhorn 33

Yutan 34, Fort Calhoun 19

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Phipps and her daughter, Reece, who spent a record 144 days in the NICU at Bryan Health.
Mother shares story of delivering twins at 22.5 weeks at Bryan Health
The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
LSO: One person dead in overnight house fire
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions
The risk dial remains in high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk
Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible,...
Prepare for dangerously high winds and possibly storms on Wednesday

Latest News

The Coaches and Players of the 2021 Nebraska Football Season.
Husker center Cam Jurgens declares for 2022 NFL Draft
Cam Jurgens declares for 2O22 NFL draft
Jurgens declares for NFL Draft
High school basketball scores Tuesday Dec. 14
HS Basketball score Tuesday Dec. 14
FILE - Johnny Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, smiles and waves to a well-wisher after...
Unvaxxed ‘72 Heisman winner: Fitness sped COVID-19 recovery