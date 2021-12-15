Advertisement

Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

In the production shortage turned promotion, participants register on a special website and this Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners.

People will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and get reimbursed up to $20.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18 percent last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage going on now.

Kraft says it’s pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
LSO identifies person killed in house fire
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions
Damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind
Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible,...
Prepare for dangerously high winds and possibly storms on Wednesday
The risk dial remains in high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
Tornado Watch - Ken Siemek
Live Severe Weather Coverage: 6K without power in Lincoln
Tree down near 56th and Yankee Hill in Lincoln.
Here’s what to do about downed trees and power lines
bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69
The pilot who died in a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge has been...
Pilot killed in La. helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic