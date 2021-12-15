Lancaster County urges people to prepare for a windy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With those high winds expected on Wednesday, Lancaster County is warning the public to be prepared. One of the ways many people can prepare is by securing outdoor items, including holiday decorations.

The county wants to prevent damage as much as possible, which means people need to be proactive about outdoor items.

“Of course 70 mile per hour winds, that’s pretty high,” said Russ Bayer of Bayer’s Christmas Lights.

Weather warnings have the state on alert with potentially damaging winds as high as 75 miles per hour in the afternoon. The county wants the public to plan ahead.

“With this advanced warning of tomorrow’s high winds, it’s a good idea to check around the exterior of your home,” said Jim Davidsaver, Emergency Management Director at Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Davidsaver said items like trash cans, patio furniture and even inflatable Christmas decorations, should be secured or taken inside for the day.

“Anything that may be outside potentially in harms way, due to these high wind gusts,” Davidsaver said. “Be mindful of that.”

Bayer said he will keep an eye out for the wood, plastic, and wire decorations. He’s most concerned about the inflatables.

“So if stuff starts falling over, we may have to shut it down,” Bayer said.

Bayer has been prepared. Most of his decorations are already secured with stakes.

“Actually this year when we were putting it up, we had pretty high winds on some of the days, too,” Bayer said. “So that helped us fortify a few of the items.”

The wind gusts are expected to peak in Lincoln between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

