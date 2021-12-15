Live Severe Weather Coverage: 6K without power in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 93 mph wind gust was recorded at the Lincoln Airport Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The storms are moving quickly east through Nebraska.

More than 6,000 people are without power in Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Electric System outage map.

We’ve received reports of several trees down, fences knocked down and backyard playground equipment damaged in Lincoln. Safely share your storm damage photos with us here.

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Lincoln Electric System)

Watch live severe weather coverage in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV streaming services. We occasionally break from live weather coverage and you’ll see Local News Live but our coverage will resume shortly.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.