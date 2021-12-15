Advertisement

Live Severe Weather Coverage: 6K without power in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 93 mph wind gust was recorded at the Lincoln Airport Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The storms are moving quickly east through Nebraska.

More than 6,000 people are without power in Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Electric System outage map.

We’ve received reports of several trees down, fences knocked down and backyard playground equipment damaged in Lincoln. Safely share your storm damage photos with us here.

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday(Lincoln Electric System)

Watch live severe weather coverage in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV streaming services. We occasionally break from live weather coverage and you’ll see Local News Live but our coverage will resume shortly.

Helpful Weather Links
Severe Weather Maps
Download the 1011 NOW Weather App
Closings and Delays
Active Weather Alerts

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
LSO identifies person killed in house fire
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions
Damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind
Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible,...
Prepare for dangerously high winds and possibly storms on Wednesday
The risk dial remains in high orange (High Risk).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk

Latest News

Tree down near 56th and Yankee Hill in Lincoln.
Here’s what to do about downed trees and power lines
Tornado Watch - Ken Siemek
1:45pm severe weather coverage with Ken Siemek
UNLPD
UNLPD issues warning following string of burglaries East Campus
A house fire on S. Walnut Street in North Platte that police believe is connected to an...
Man shot and killed by deputy in North Platte after pulling gun