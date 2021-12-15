Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
The scene of a deadly house fire in northwestern Lancaster County, late Monday night.
LSO identifies person killed in house fire
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions
Damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible this afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind
Very strong winds are expected Wednesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible,...
Prepare for dangerously high winds and possibly storms on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil...
US grand jury charges oil company in California spill
Map of power outages in Lincoln as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday
3,000 without power in Lincoln
Grass fire in Northwest Russell County
Smoke in Lincoln coming from Kansas wildfire
Nebraska National Guard unveils armory
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly