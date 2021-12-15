Advertisement

Local business helps veteran get rid of illegally dumped tires

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last week, a veteran sought help to get rid of piles of illegally dumped junk tires in his backyard near 54th and Adams. After the original story aired, dozens of people reached out to John Law to offer help, one of them being a Lincoln business.

T.O. Haas Tire and Auto stepped up to help in Law’s time of need. The disabled veteran from Lincoln lives in Ogallala, and needed help getting rid of the tires.

“There were over a dozen people who have called in response to the news broadcast volunteering to get rid of the tires for me,” Law said.

One of the people who reached out was Randy Haas, owner of T.O. Haas. The Lincoln repair shop had the manpower and resources to dispose of the tires properly. Law said it was a no-brainer to accept their much-needed help.

“After talking to him, his men had counted 141 tires that were back there compared to the 80, four or five days prior,” Law said.

Fred Knight, marketing manager for T.O. Haas, said getting rid of tires is something they’re used to.

“It’s not uncommon to come to work in the morning and there will be junk tires sitting there by the bay doors,” Knight said.

Since there aren’t many places in Nebraska to dispose of tires, T.O. Haas uses a company in Missouri to recycle them. Knight said even with few places to take them, it still is not an excuse to leave the problem for someone else, like what happened to Law.

Law said he is relieved the tire problem is taken care of, and hopes it stays that way.

“It’s the best Christmas gift I could’ve gotten,” Law said.

Law is still offering a reward of $300 for anyone who has information on who may have dumped the tires.

If you or anyone you know can help Law, he can be reached at (402) 202-1466.

