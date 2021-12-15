Advertisement

LPD investigating break-ins at three south Lincoln businesses

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into three break-ins this week at three different businesses in south Lincoln.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Blush Bridal on S 16th Street, in a shopping center off Old Cheney, on a burglary call. LPD said the glass door was shattered and the owner of the business said the store had been rummaged through and money had been stolen.

According to police, officers saw a neighboring business in the shopping center, Stellar Nails, had its glass door shattered as well. Officers said cash had been stolen in that break-in.

Investigators processed both scenes, canvassed the area and are reviewing surveillance video from both businesses.

LPD said each business had $500 in damage.

Around that same time on Tuesday, police said officers were called to Super Cuts, on S 27th Street and Old Cheney, for a report of a burglary. Officers said the glass door was shattered, causing $300 in damage, but the owners didn’t see anything missing.

LPD said investigators are working to determine if the break-ins are all connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

