LPS bumps pay for bus drivers, paras amid staffing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since the beginning of the school year, Lincoln Public Schools has struggled to hire bus drivers, as COVID continues and competition is taking eligible workers.

That shortage is impacting the 3,200 LPS students who rely on busses daily.

A proposal passed Tuesday night at the Board of Education meeting means raises are coming for both those who drive and work on the busses as paraprofessionals.

LPS said it’s looking to fill about 20 bus drivers, and about 25 bus paraprofessional roles as soon as possible.

“We typically start the year with a number of people in training and then throughout the year we’re about to bolster that driving workforce,” said Liz Standish the Associate Superintendent of Business Affairs. “This year we do not have people in training. We did but a lot moved onto other opportunities.”

The proposal raised wages by $3.51 an hour. Making the base pay for drivers $23.00. It also raises para salaries by about $0.50 an hour as well.

“We think that’s much more competitive in the market and will help us retain our current staff that’s our very first priority,” Standish said.

Right now, LPS said the shortages are causing drivers to pick up or consolidate routes. Often putting them behind schedule. On average 70 students who ride the bus are late to school and about 80 are late arriving home.

“They’re doing whatever they can to help the district get students to and from school,” Standish said.

With the new wages in place, LPS hopes hiring will come easier. It’s hosting a hiring event this Thursday at the LPS district office on O Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Conduct your interview with transportation staff, conduct your interview with HR and be at the point where we’re making you an offer,” Standish said. “Contingent on we do have to run a background check and the applicant does have to pass a physical that’s required.”

Along with those raises, the proposal that passed also upped signing bonuses from $500 to $1,000 for drivers.

