LPS calls off classes due to forecasted weather conditions

Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that's slightly up from last year after an unprecedented drop.
Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up from last year after an unprecedented drop.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced that there will be no classes (in-person or remote) or activities at Lincoln Public Schools on Wednesday due to forecasted dangerous weather conditions.

“The decision to cancel classes is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff,” LPS officials said via email. “When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students, staff and families, as well as potentially hazardous conditions.”

Additional information about LPS closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.

